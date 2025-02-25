Jake Ferguson drops 2-word reaction for GF Haley Cavinder as they pose with Hanna and BF Carson Beck on senior night

Miami Hurricanes twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder played their final home game at Watsco Center on Sunday. They celebrated senior night with their significant others — Jake Ferguson, who is Haley's boyfriend, and Carson Beck, who is Hanna's boyfriend.

Ferguson, a tight end for the Dallas Cowboys, reshared a moment of the four together on his Instagram story, originally posted by the Cavinder twins' Instagram account on Monday.

"So proud," Ferguson captioned the photo with two words.

The image showed the two couples standing arm in arm on the court as they smiled at the camera. Ferguson wore his girlfriend Haley's No. 14 jersey, while Beck had on Hanna's No. 15 jersey.

The twin sisters, who joined the Hurricanes in 2022 after transferring from Fresno State, also had the support of their parents, Katie and Tom Cavinder, their sister Brandi and Beck's sister Kylie, who all attended the special event.

Haley, who has been in a relationship with Ferguson since 2023, recorded 17 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists in Miami's 62-60 win over Wake Forest on Sunday. The victory was the Hurricanes' first in five games, improving their record to 14-13 (4-12 ACC).

Haley Cavinder reads emotional senior day letter honoring her basketball career

As her college basketball career nears its end, Haley Cavinder reflected on her journey as she delivered an emotional letter to her fans on Instagram after Miami's senior day game.

"dear basketball ... happy senior day @miamihurricanes," she wrote in the caption alongside a video of her reading the letter.

"Dear basketball, you gave younger Haley more than she could have ever dreamed," Cavinder read. "My parents stuck in and on all sports growing up, but we fell in love with you."

"You changed my life forever. You took me places I could have ever dreamed and built forever relationships with coaches and teammates … So basketball, thank you for making me the person I am today, for allowing me to influence young girls to work for their goals and for the greatest years of my life."

Haley Cavinder poured her heart out, expressing her gratitude for the sport. She even teared up at one point while reading the letter, reflecting on the special bond she shared with her sister, Hanna Cavinder, with whom she has played basketball her entire life.

To conclude the letter, Cavinder bid a final "Goodbye" to the University of Miami, which she has proudly represented.

