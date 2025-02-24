Carson Beck drops 1-word reaction to express love for Hanna Cavinder in girlfriend's Miami jersey on Senior Day

It was the final home game for Hanna Cavinder in a Miami Hurricanes uniform on Sunday against Wake Forest. Her boyfriend, former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck, was in attendance to support her on Senior Day.

Beck, who has been dating Cavinder since last summer, expressed his love on his Instagram story by posting a photo of himself and his girlfriend wearing Cavinder's Miami #15 jersey.

In his caption, Beck kept it simple, writing just one word:

"wifey," he added, accompanied by a purple heart emoji.

Carson Beck's Instagram story (@carsonbeck/IG)

The photo captured the couple standing together on the court after Miami defeated Wake Forest 62-60, with Hanna Cavinder finishing the game with five points, two rebounds and two assists.

Cavinder and Beck's relationship has been a topic of interest since they first linked during the Fourth of July weekend last year. The 6-foot-4 Beck transferred to Miami for his final year of college eligibility after playing four seasons with the Bulldogs.

Along with Carson Beck, his sister Kylie Beck was also present at Watsco Center in Florida to support Hanna Cavinder and her twin Haley Cavinder on their Senio Day. Kylie, a University of Georgia cheerleader, posted a collage to her Instagram story alongside Hanna and her brother Carson.

"Senior day for our girl!! So proud of you @hanna.cavinder," Kylie wrote over the image, adding an orange and green heart emoji, the colors of the Miami Hurricanes.

Screenshot via Instagram (@kyliebeck_/IG)

Kylie wore a white crop top with 'Miami' written across the front, and on the back, 'Cavinder' was printed on the back, along with both Hanna and Haley’s jersey numbers, 14 and 15, in a humanlike font.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder guide Miami to its first win in six games

Haley and Hanna Cavinder led the Miami Hurricanes to a thrilling 62-60 victory over Wake Forest, snapping a five-game losing streak.

The Demon Deacons (9-18, 2-14 ACC) were also struggling with just one win in the last six of their games coming into Sunday's matchup. They put up a tough fight and were on the verge of clipping the Hurricanes as they led 60-58 with less than 30 seconds left to play.

However, Darrione Rogers' 3-pointer put Miami ahead and Hanna Cavinder sealed the game with a free throw with 11 seconds remaining, capping off the Hurricanes' hard-fought comeback win. Her sister, Haley, contributed 17 points, six rebounds and four assists.

