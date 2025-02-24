Carson Beck’s sister Kylie drops one-word reaction for Miami’s Hanna Cavinder

Carson Beck attended the Miami women's basketball game against Wake Forest on Sunday alongside his sister, Kylie. It was the Hurricanes' senior day, and the quarterback and his family were at the BankUnited Center to support his girlfriend, Hanna Cavinder, and her twin sister, Haley.

In their last home game at Miami, the Cavinder twins helped the Hurricanes secure a 62-60 comeback victory over the Demon Deacons. The two have played a strong part for the program this season after opting out of the previous one.

Haley Cavinder played a crucial role as she tallied 17 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Her twin sister, Hanna, on the other hand, contributed five points, two rebounds and two assists as the Hurricanes put out a strong fourth quarter to earn the win.

Celebrating the win on social media, Carson Beck’s sister, Kylie, reposted Miami's victory post on her Instagram story with a one-word reaction:

“YASSSSS.”

Kylie Beck has built a great relationship not only with her brother’s girlfriend, Hanna, but also with the other twin, Haley. She was at the game on Sunday to support the two. She appeared in a custom crop top featuring both of their numbers, showcasing her connection with them.

Carson Beck transferred to Miami from Georgia to play quarterback for the Hurricanes this season.

Police arrest suspect after Carson Beck’s car theft

A suspect in connection with the theft of three luxury cars from a home where Carson Beck and Hanna Cavinder were staying has been arrested. The couple woke up on Thursday morning to discover that three luxury cars had been stolen from their garage.

Beck and Cavinder informed investigators that a silver Mercedes-Benz AMG, a red Lamborghini Urus and a white Range Rover were stolen from their home while they were asleep. There was an immediate response from deputies from the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office to the crime.

Tykwon DeAndre Anderson, 20, of Miami Gardens, Florida, was taken into custody by police on Thursday afternoon as one of the four involved in the crime. According to the arrest affidavit, he faces three felony charges related to the burglary of an occupied dwelling and grand theft auto.

The arrest affidavit also said that Anderson provided investigators full confession during an interrogation after being taken into custody on Thursday. He detailed how the burglary unfolded in the early hours of Thursday and admitted to driving out the red Lamborghini.

