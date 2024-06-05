"Now we can relax": Fans react to UConn Huskies and head coach Geno Auriemma signing 5-year contract extension news amid retirement concerns 

The UConn Huskies announced on Tuesday that coach Geno Auriemma has signed a five-year contract extension. This comes after weeks of speculation regarding a potential retirement before the upcoming season.

UConn shared the news on Instagram with the caption:

"The GOATfather is here to stay! Geno Auriemma has signed a five-year contract extension."

Fans in the comments were excited by the announcement, with many heaving a sigh of relief after fearing the worst:

"Now we can relax. We all the post I thought he was retiring. Sigh of relief," wrote one fan.

Here are a few more reactions to the post on Instagram:

Fans' reactions (Credit: Instagram/UConn WBB)

Coach Auriemma has been with the Huskies for 39 years, since 1985, almost the entire time of the program which played its first game in 1974. He has led UConn on historic runs, including the winning streak in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

With 11 national championships, six perfect undefeated seasons and 59 conference championships, Geno Auriemma is the second-winningest coach in D1 history (1,213 career wins). In a statement released by UConn, Auriemma said:

"I still find it hard to believe that I've been at UConn for over half my life. I feel like there's so much more that can be done, and will be done, and I'm excited to be the one to do it with my staff and my team. I'm probably as excited about these next few years as I've ever been over the last 40."

Geno Auriemma shares his excitement for upcoming season

Despite an injury-ridden season, the UConn Huskies advanced to the Final Four last season before losing to Iowa. For next season, the Huskies are armed with the healthy return of all their players.

In addition to the current roster, UConn added Kaitlyn Chen from the transfer portal. Coach Auriemma has the No. 2-ranked recruitment class for next season after adding No. 1-ranked Sarah Strong, Allie Ziebell (No. 7) and Morgan Cheli (No. 11).

"I think we filled a lot of the need with this class. The players we have can play multiple positions. Allie, Morgan and Sarah are all versatile. They can all put the ball in the basket and that's a big priority for any program," Auriemma said.

"To have three players coming in that can immediately have an impact on your team is pretty unique. I'm thrilled and I can't wait to get started with them in June," he added.

What are your predictions for the UConn Huskies' 2024-25 season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

