Photo: After “missing” UConn HC Geno Auriemma, Kamorea Arnold poses with him in latest IG snap 

Geno Auriemma has been the head coach of the UConn women's college basketball team since 1985. But when he was not available in his cabin, Huskies hooper Kamorea "KK" Arnold started missing him and began comically drawing similarities between the two of them.

The UConn WBB social media account follows a tradition where they give a tiny mic to "KK", who then interviews her teammates and coaches. When she went to her head coach's office, he was nowhere to be found:

"I miss him so much. I remember every time we workout, him staring over at the view, shaking his head at me. Big guy, you're missed. See you soon," Arnold said in the video.

"I think coach is like, basically me. We have so much girl boo moment with each other. He just doesn't say girl boo. It's more like, 'What are you doing?' And 'Get off the court moments.' But it's all love."

But hours after her tiny mic interview dropped, UConn WBB also uploaded a picture of "KK" and the head coach together. The caption of the post was:

"KK found Coach"

Many fans commented on the picture of the two on Instagram:

"He needs to be in the next kk girly pops video."

"Bro she made it seem like he was dead."

"Aw he resurrected."

Image Source: @uconnwbb/Instagram

It would certainly be interesting and entertaining for fans to see Geno Auriemma appear in one of Arnold's tiny mic videos.

Geno Auriemma is looking forward to another season at UConn after adding new players

The offseason was used to add talented recruits to the Huskies' already powerful roster. Coach Auriemma talked about the players he added to the team and exhibited confidence ahead of the new season:

"I think we filled a lot of the need with this class. The players we have can play multiple positions. Allie, Morgan and Sarah are all versatile. They can all put the ball in the basket and that's a big priority for any program," Auriemma said.

"To have three players coming in that can immediately have an impact on your team is pretty unique. I'm thrilled and I can't wait to get started with them in June," he added.

The Geno Auriemma-led Huskies is one of the dominant teams in the women's college basketball world. Though they could not stand against Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes in last year's NCAAW tournament, the team will aim to win a national championship title next season with a roster full of skilled players.