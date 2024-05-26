"I can't wait to get started": Geno Auriemma shares his excitement for 2024 season after loading UConn roster with new recruits

After a very busy transfer season, most of the teams are done with their rosters for the upcoming 2024 campaign. One such roster is Geno Auriemma's UConn women's basketball roster for the 2024-25 season and he seems excited about it.

Auriemma voiced his opinion on the roster he had finally finished up for the next season. UConn's social media handle took to Instagram to share his views.

"I think we filled a lot of the need with this class. The players we have can play multiple positions. Allie, Morgan, and Sarah are all versatile. They can all put the ball in the basket and that's a big priority for any program," said Auriemma.

"To have three players coming in that can immediately have an impact on your team is pretty unique. I'm thrilled and I can't wait to get started with them in June," he added.

UConn has been one of the most remarkable college programs in history and to maintain that status, Auriemma had a tough job on her hands. Paige Bueckers was the key player for the program throughout the season. She averaged 21/9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game in the 2023-24 season.

UConn will be happy that Paige Bueckers is returning next season. However, with the series of injuries from the past three seasons, UConn will have to be careful about the same in the upcoming season. The injuries have cost them a lot, including a Final Four defeat against Iowa in the March Madness 2024.

Aubrey Griffin, UConn's key guard, will also return to the program after an ACL injury at the end of the season. She will be entering her sixth year of college after announcing her decision. Azzy Fudd, a potential star player who was sidelined because of an injury, will have a great chance to make a comeback.

Morgan Cheli is also set to start her collegiate career with UConn after an incredible high school season. She is known for her scoring capabilities.

Other players who will play for UConn in the upcoming campaign will be Allie Ziebell, Jana El Alfy, Qadence Samuels, Caitlin Chen, Ashlynn Shade, Ayanna Patterson, Ice Brady, Caroline Ducharme and KK Arnold.

Who were the best additions for Geno Auriemma in the transfer portal?

Geno Auriemma has been an incredible coach for UConn since in 1985. He has always been a great picker in the transfer portals and he has yet again grabbed one of the most impressive prospects from the transfer portal.

Kaitlyn Chen, the former Princeton Tiger, has now committed to UConn. She had impressive stats of 15.8 points, 4.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game last season. She was one of the best players on the team and also earned the Ivy League Player of the Year award.

Sarah Strong is another strong addition as a No. 1 recruit in the class of 2024. A 6-foot-2 forward rejected Tar Heels and Duke before selecting UConn.

Allie Ziebell was ranked as the No. 4 recruit and she also committed to UConn. In high school, she played for Wisconsin AP Girls High School and was the player of the year. She averaged an amazing 27.5 points per game while securing 51 percent of her shots.