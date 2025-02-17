  • home icon
  "Now would be the perfect time to do that": Dawn Staley details how South Carolina can avoid 'getting punked' and how to bounce back from UConn loss

By Saahil Dhillan
Modified Feb 17, 2025 03:20 GMT
Raven Johnson, Dawn Staley, Chloe Kitts
South Carolina Gamecocks vs UConn (Image credits: Getty, @gamecockwbb/ig)

Even though she graded the Gamecocks poorly in Sunday's post-game conference, Dawn Staley empathized with her team after the 87-58 loss to UConn (24-3, 14-0 Big East). She acknowledged the potential fatigue of the tough regular season slate. The Huskies were South Carolina's 12th 'ranked opponent' while it was just the 7th such contest for Geno Auriemma's team.

Nevertheless, the defending champions' coach wants the team to return to its core identity. She wants the group to regroup and reestablish winning habits before the SEC tournament begins.

Staley also responded to Te-Hina Paopao's post-game comments about the Gamecocks getting "punked" when brought up by a reporter.

"One, you have to look at who we've been 25 games in," she said (at 6:28).
"You get back to showing them who we are. You get back to practicing who we are. You get back to just the habits that made us a really good basketball team. I think we're a little fatigued mentally and physically, just a gauntlet of a season.
"But there comes a time when you can regroup and get it back. Now will be the perfect time to do that with four games left in the regular season and then going into our SEC tournament."
Dawn Staley's team (23-3, 11-1 SEC) has seen a streak break with each loss this season. The Nov. 24, 2024 loss against UCLA ended its 43-game win streak, which included the 2024 NCAA championship. Last week's four-point loss against Texas dropped the pin on their 57 consecutive season conference wins.

UConn stopped the Gamecocks' 71-game home victory run for its first loss in Columbia since Dec. 2020. It is now the fourth-longest home arena winning streak in women's basketball.

Dawn Staley's roster had no response for Azzi Fudd

Dawn Staley's South Carolina is known for its defense that is often capable of forcing opposing star players to have subdued performances. Players like Lauren Betts, Audi Crooks, Sedona Prince and Flau'Jae Johnson have failed to maintain their average production against the defending champions this season.

Similarly, the team shut down star guard Paige Bueckers, restricting her to 12 points on 25% shooting. However, South Carolina's defense could not contain Azzi Fudd, who dropped the biggest individual performance of the year against the Gamecocks.

The senior sharpshooter went 11 of 22 from the field and 6 of 10 from the 3-point line, scoring 28 points. The performance comes right after her career-high 34 points on 8 of 14 3-point shooting against SJU on Wednesday.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Prathik BR
हिन्दी