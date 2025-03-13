"Officially safely in the field": Bracketologist claims John Calipari and co. have punched ticket to March Madness after first round win

NCAA Bracketologists Rocco Miller and Brad Wachtel dived into John Calipari's chances of earning the trip to March Madness this season on Wednesday. In the latest episode of "The Field Of 68: After Dark," the two experts displayed optimism about Arkansas' ability to extend its season past the SEC championship.

Ad

Wachtel believes that the Razorbacks' SEC win over South Carolina on Tuesday has improved the team's chances of participating in the quest for the national championship.

"I think Arkansas is now safely in the field, I think even if we see multiple biz-killers," he said (at 1:00:00). "I think Arkansas should be an NCAA tournament team if you take a look at what Arkansas has done this season.

Ad

Trending

"They got off to a rough start in the SEC play but they did win at Vanderbilt, they beat Missouri, they won at Texas they won at Kentucky of course ... I do believe Arkansas will see its name called at Selection Sunday."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brad Wachtel also asserted that given Vanderbilt and Razorbacks' recent record, it can be said that both teams share the same resume. The Commodores have lost its last three games, including the first-round SEC tournament contest against Texas.

Rocco Miller agreed to Wachtel's take on the team's near future, reiterating that road victories like Kentucky and the conference tourney win against South Carolina will help make the program's case.

John Calipari nearly lost the contest against South Carolina

Despite having lost to the Gamecocks less than two weeks ago, the Razorbacks established a commanding 17-point lead at halftime in the opening round of the SEC tournament. Four lead changes occurred in the first half. The U of A held SC scoreless in the last 2:40 minutes to build the advantage.

Ad

In the first ten minutes after the break, it seemed like John Calipari's team would advance to the next round. While South Carolina attempted a comeback, Arkansas shot 50% from the field until 10:36 was left in the final buzzer. Cal's team went ice cold, failing to convert a single field goal or free throw for eight minutes.

Only after a Collin Murray Boyles' jumper cut the Razorbacks' advantage to one (60-61) did the team score again. Calipari's team disrupted the SC's silent scoring surge in the final minutes to win the contest 72-68. They will now face Ole Miss in the second round on Wednesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here