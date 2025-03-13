Arkansas injury report: HC John Calipari shares updates on two starters ahead of March Madness

By Joel Reyes
Modified Mar 13, 2025 02:11 GMT
Lipscomb v Arkansas - Source: Getty
Boogie Fland (#2) and Adou Thiero (#3) of the Arkansas Razorbacks talk to each other during the game against the Lipscomb Bison at Bud Walton Arena on November 06, 2024 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Photo: Getty

John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks advanced to the second round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday, defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks 72-68 at Bridgestone Arena. The Arkansas coach shared injury updates on starters Adou Thiero and Boogie Fland in the press conference following the victory.

A reporter asked Calipari if he expects Fland or Thiero to have any chance of returning this season. Fland has been out since January after suffering a right thumb injury, while Thiero has not played since Feb. 22 after hyperextending his left knee.

Calipari left the door open for both players to return in time for March Madness.

“Depends on how far we advance,” Calipari said (Timestamp 10:59). “Not in this tournament, but we advance a couple of weeks, maybe.”

Adou Thiero and Boogie Fland have been key pieces for the Razorbacks this season. Thiero leads the team in scoring and rebounding, averaging 15.6 points and 6.0 boards through 18 games. Fland is the Razorbacks' second-leading scorer, averaging 15.1 points per contest.

Trevon Brazile and Johnell Davis step up for John Calipari in win over South Carolina

Three starters scored in double figures for Arkansas in its win over South Carolina. Trevon Brazile led the team with 16 points, shooting 5-for-9 from the field, including 3-for-6 from beyond the arc. He was automatic from the free-throw line, knocking down all three of his attempts.

Head Coach John Calipari with Trevon Brazile #4 of the Arkansas Razorbacks during a game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Bud Walton Arena on October 25, 2024. Photo: Getty
Head Coach John Calipari with Trevon Brazile #4 of the Arkansas Razorbacks during a game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Bud Walton Arena on October 25, 2024. Photo: Getty

Brazile, who grabbed seven rebounds, also displayed his defensive prowess against South Carolina. He recorded four steals and one block in the first-round matchup. Playing a game-high 38 minutes, Brazile was a workhorse for John Calipari.

Johnell Davis also stepped up in Thiero and Fland's absence, scoring 14 points. He shot 4-for-13 from the field and 6-for-7 from the free-throw line. Davis contributed defensively as well, tallying three steals and two assists in 36 minutes.

D.J. Wagner also contributed, scoring 13 points on 5-for-12 shooting. The majority of his points came from the 3-point area, where he went 3-for-9. He also led the Razorbacks in assists with six dimes.

Jonas Aidoo provided a spark off the bench, scoring 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting. He grabbed 11 rebounds, recording his third double-double in the last four games.

