"Oh he can fly!": Fans impressed as 5-star Baba Oladotun goes off at Paolo Banchero's training camp

By Salim Prajapati
Published Aug 18, 2025 06:14 GMT
Baba Oladotun participated in Paolo Banchero
Baba Oladotun participated in Paolo Banchero's training camp - Source: Getty

Baba Oladotun, a five-star prospect in the 2026 class, has consistently impressed scouts and fans through his explosive athletic capabilities.

On Sunday, the young forward participated in the Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero's P5 Camp. The camp, designed to hone the skills of elite young hoopers, provided another platform for Oladotun to shine.

In a video posted by SportsCenter NEXT on Instagram, Oladotun showcased his prodigious leaping ability and dominating presence at the rim.

also-read-trending Trending

Hoops fans, captivated by his performance, commented on the post to express their awe.

"Oh! He can fly," one wrote.
"Baba has been cooking lately," another said.
"that one clip coming for bro like the reaper when he get to da league 😂😂," one added.
"the dab up is wildd🔥🔥," another wrote.
"You did great!," one posted.
"Easy $$$," another commennted.
Fans commented on Instagram (@sportscenternext/IG)
Baba Oladotun was the top player in the 2027 class before reclassifying to 2026 earlier this month. According to 247Sports Composite, he still ranks in the top five for his class.

Baba Oladotun wins Most Improved Player honor at Damian Lillard's camp

Before he participated in Paolo Banchero's camp, Baba Oladotun had distinguished himself at Damian Lillard's Formula Zero Elite Camp in Phoenix, Arizona.

Oladotun was one of the 20 selective high school players invited to the camp, including Tounde Yessoufou. During the event, Oladotun's exceptional display earned him the Most Improved Player honor. A highlight clip from the camp was uploaded by Jacob Myers on X.

"Baba Oladotun showed off his scoring instincts and touch at Damian Lillard’s Camp. The lanky 6’9, 16-year-old wing, fresh off announcing his move into the 2026 class, also took home Most Improved Player honors," the caption read.
The James Hubert Blake High School star has a year left to refine his skills before entering collegiate play. So he's maximizing all the time he has now to prepare for the rigorous competitions of college ball by actively participating in training and development camps during the offseason.

Oladotun has received offers from 42 Division I programs, including prominent institutions like Arkansas, BYU, Maryland, Kansas, Kentucky, USC and Butler. He went to USC last year for an unofficial visit. So far, he has planned only one official visit to date to Maryland for September.

Salim Prajapati

Edited by Bhargav
