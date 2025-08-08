"[Tyran] Stokes and Baba to Kentucky oh brother": Fans hyped as "Baby KD" Baba Oladotun reclasses into 2026 class

Five-star forward Baba Oladotun has reclassified into the 2026 class, as announced on Thursday. The No. 1 player in the 2027 class is now the No. 5 player in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports Composite.Oladotun will graduate a year early from James Hubert Blake High School in Maryland and head to college sooner than expected.Nicknamed &quot;Baby KD&quot; for his resemblance with NBA superstar Kevin Durant, the 6-foot-9 Oladotun is an athletic scorer with elite shooting potential. As per 247Sports, he has offers from over 40 schools, including every major program in the country.On Instagram, Tipton Edits reported the news, adding several pictures of Oladotun and highlights from AAU games. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans jumped to the comments section with excited reactions. Here are some of them:&quot;Stokes and Baba to kentucky oh brother,&quot; one wrote.Tryan Stokes is the No. 1 player in the 2026 class who's reportedly considering Kentucky as one of his top options. With the Wildcats also in the mix for Baba Oladotun, the potential pair could be scary.&quot;Oh my goodness pope really about to get baba and stokes,&quot; a fan said.&quot;His offensive skill set is so good. Would be a real shame if he didn’t chose Kentucky,&quot; another added.&quot;he prolly going to texas, he plays for team durant and kd definetly wants him to go to texas,&quot; one commented.&quot;should’ve stayed in 2027🤦🏽‍♂️,&quot; a comment read.&quot;B———B————N!!!!!,&quot; one more chimed in.Fans commented on Instagram (@tiptonedits/IG)Baba Oladotun shares excitement as he moves from 2027 to 2026 classLike other top prospects in their respective classes, like Cooper Flagg and AJ Dybantsa, Baba Oladotun also decided to make the jump from the 2027 to 2026. Despite reclassifying, Oladotun didn't drop much in the rankings, as he still made it to the top 10 of his new class.&quot;First and foremost, I am ahead of schedule academically and will graduate next year,&quot; Oladuton told ESPN. &quot;Most of my life, I have played up in age and after playing in the 17U division for Team Durant, I felt comfortable.&quot;I have gained 20 pounds over the last year and it never felt like I was playing up. Lastly, I am staying and graduating from Blake High School. It is a great environment, and I have a lot of support.&quot;Oladotun's recruitment is wide open, but his father, Ibrahim, wants his son to be coached by someone with a track record of winning.