No. 1 ranked Class of 2027 hooper Baba Oladotun receives offer from Big 12 and MWC teams days after Maryland offer

Baba Oladotun, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2027 according to 247 rankings, has received offers from several top colleges. Adding to the list, the five-star forward received offers from UNLV and Utah.

On Tuesday, Oladotun shared his gratitude for both offers on Instagram. He shared pictures of players from the teams along with the team symbols.

"blessed to receive an offer from unlv," he captioned the post.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Utah 🙏🏽" he wrote.

On Saturday, the 6-foot-8 player also shared an offer from the Maryland Terrapins. He thanked Buzz Williams, the head coach at the University of Maryland, and the coaching staff.

As the top prospect, Oladotun has received over 22 offers from the ACC, Big East, Big 12 and Big Ten. These include Florida State, Kentucky, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Rutgers, Tennessee, Villanova, UCLA, Butler, Virginia Tech, Bryant, Indiana, Kansas State, Arkansas, California, Louisville, Michigan, Arizona State, Cincinnati, USC and West Virginia.

Sharing a practice clip, NBA trainer Chris Brickley describes Oladuton as "the most elite HS players I've gotten to really lock in with." Describing his game, he said:

"Skillset continues to sharpen up, as you can see in the first clip he listens (first cut wasn’t game speed, but then once I said something he raised up game speed). Can score at all 3 levels! 6’9‼️ Still only 16‼️

Baba Oladotun hasn't made any official visits yet. He has more years to make the decision.

Baba Oladotun scores consistently at Nike EYBL Session 2

Baba Oladotun, a forward from James Hubert Blake (MD), impressed during Nike EYBL Session 2 held in Memphis from May 16 to 18.

Playing for Team Durant’s 17U squad, the 16-year-old opened on Friday with 18 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals in a 26-minute effort. He shot 7-of-15 from the field and 2-of-6 from beyond the arc. Durant's 17U squad won 85-66 over JL3.

On Saturday, he again scored 18 points in a 90-65 win over Jet Academy. He also had two rebounds, two assists and one steal. He was highly efficient, shooting 70% from the field and 2-of-4 from three while hitting both free throws.

However, against Vegas Elite on Sunday, Team Durant lost 85-69 despite Oladotun. Oladotun contributed 11 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal in nearly 26 minutes. Later that day, they lost to NY Rens in a close 70-67 game. Oladotun posted another 11 points, six rebounds, one assist, and two steals, shooting 50% overall.

Team Durant finished the session 3-4 despite Baba Oladotun's consistent scoring and performance.

