Baba Oladotun feels "blessed" to receive offer from Buzz Williams' Maryland

Baba Oladotun, the No. 1 prospect nationally in the 2027 class (according to 247Sports), is busy playing for Team Durant in the Nike EYBL Circuit. However, he also has time to entertain some scholarship offers. The James Hubert Blake High School star received an offer from his in-state program, the Maryland Terrapins.

"blessed to receive an offer from coach buzz williams and the new staff at maryland," Oladotun captioned on Saturday.

Oladotun also has offers from Florida State, Kentucky, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Rutgers, Tennessee, Villanova, UCLA, Butler, Virginia Tech, Bryant, Indiana, Kansas State, Arkansas, California, Louisville, Michigan, Arizona State, Cincinnati, USC and West Virginia.

His father, Ibrahim, is originally from Lagos, Nigeria, and came to the U.S. as an amateur light heavyweight boxer. Baba was born in the U.S., and while he did not follow his father's footsteps. he inherited his footwork, something Inbrahim is proud of.

Ibrahim eventually shifted sports and played basketball for Virginia Tech, one of the teams trying to recruit Baba.

Baba Oladotun reminds Kevin Durant's father of his son

Baba Oladotun's talent may have many scouts talking, and his prowess reminded Wayne Pratt of his son, Kevin Durant. Pratt spoke with Sports Illustrated in January about the No. 1 prospect in the 2027 class.

“Baba was about seven or eight years old when I first saw him play and even at that young age, he was the closest thing I ever saw to Kevin,” Pratt said. “As he continued to grow I saw it more and more. He can get his shot off against anybody and he can really shoot the ball.

"He has an advanced understanding of the game, he’s humble, he loves basketball and has remarkable length at 6-foot-9 right now. And he’s still growing. He’s a great young man who has a chance to develop into something truly special.”

Oladotun plays for Team Durant, and the NBA superstar watched one of his AAU games in April.

