Kevin Durant's entire EYBL squad surprised with fresh KD 18 EYBL sneakers; sparks excitement ahead of upcoming games

With the Nike EYBL season in full swing, several NBA stars are also doing their best to help their communities with their AAU teams. This includes Team Durant, Kevin Durant's AAU team. On Thursday, the Phoenix Suns star sent his players a gift, which made them go wild.

Every Team Durant Girls squad member received a pair of KD 18 sneakers. Many didn't believe they had received them for free. The shoes are the EYBL colorway editions of the Durant 18, and many girls immediately put them on as soon as they arrived.

This special delivery from the "Slim Reaper" boosted the players' morale, with one player asking Durant to come to their game and watch them play.

"Now KD, come to our game, man!" One of the Team Durant players said.

Some even started dancing with their new KD 18 EYBL sneakers on, though all of them proudly wore the pairs during practice.

This new colorway, released earlier this month, celebrates the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League. It features a Metallic Silver chrome upper and green accents in the tongue, laces and some panels. These shoes are available at select Nike Basketball retailers and the official Nike website for $160.

How are the Team Durant girls faring during the Nike EYBL circuit?

Like many AAU circuits, Nike EYBL is divided into three categories, namely 15U for freshmen, 16U for sophomores, and 17U for juniors. Team Durant has three separate girls' teams for each of these categories. The question now is, how well did these three teams do after Session I in Phoenix, Arizona?

Their 17U girls are hanging in there in the Victory Conference, ending Session I with a 2-3 record from April 25-27. However, Team Durant 16U fared a lot better during Session I and is in a five-way tie for first place, ending the weekend with a 4-1 record. Meanwhile, Team Durant 15U ended the event with a 3-2 record.

The shoes were delivered after Session I, meaning the girls are even more excited for their various campaigns.

As for Kevin Durant, the Phoenix Suns star had previously shown up in one of the Boys games, along with his mom.

