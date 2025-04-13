WATCH: Kaleena Smith wows the crowd by dominating her opponents in AAU tournament

After a dominating sophomore season, top-ranked 2027 prospect Kaleena Smith has returned to the AAU circuit with her squad, 7 Days. The reigning Gatorade State Player of the Year for California showed why she is the No. 1-ranked prospect from the class of 2027 on Saturday in a game against Swish Sports Academy.

Smith's AAU squad, 7 Days, competed at the Sports Academy Spring Invitational on Saturday and Sunday, with Smith and the 16U team winning their opening game against the tournament hosts, 49-23. However, they lost their next game against Cal Stars 16U EYBL, 62-40. They will take on 805 Family 16U on Sunday.

Their next stop is the "3SSB Stop in South Carolina," which will be held in Rock Hill from April 25-27. They will then return to California from May 3-4 for the "Sports Academy Spring Champs" and then the "3SSB Stop in Texas" in Bryan, Texas, from May 16-18.

They also have several more tournaments and events scheduled throughout the spring.

During the 2024-2025 season, "Special Kay" led the Ontario Christian Lady Knights to the CIF Southern Section Open Division title. She averaged 23.2 points, 8.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.7 rebounds.

Even though she was still a sophomore, Smith was also a finalist for the Naismith Award, though this was ultimately won by No. 1-ranked senior Aaliyah Chavez.

Kaleena Smith defeated the best of the best during her sophomore year with Ontario Christian

As Kaleena Smith now turns her attention to AAU competition with 7 Days 3SSB, the five-star point guard had a stellar high school basketball season behind her. Ontario Christian had a tough schedule this season, facing off against some of the best teams in the country. However, the Lady Knights finished with 30-2 record.

Their first big opponent was Etiwanda, led by five-star LSU signee Grace Knox, on Nov. 23. They beat the Eagles 74-66, and they did not look back from there, beating Duncanville 94-51 on Nov. 29. The next day, they took on No. 1-ranked Aaliyah Chavez and Monterey, with Smith coming out victorious in that duel, 82-50.

They also defeated Addison Deal and Mater Dei, Sienna Betts and Grand View and Jerzy Robinson and Sierra Canyon twice. Kaleena Smith and Co. also defeated Etiwanda again for the City Section Open Division title before falling to that same team in the semifinals of the CIF Open Division State Championship tournament.

