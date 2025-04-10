“The next Angel Reece 2.0”: Fans react as LSU signee Grace Knox gets named BallisLife All-American

It has been a dominant year for five-star LSU signee Grace Knox, who has led Etiwanda to a California state championship and was named a McDonald's All-American. Now, the power forward has been named a BallisLife All-American, her latest honor in a stellar high school career.
Grace Knox's latest accolade got fans talking.
"The next Angel Reece 2.0😂😂," one fan said.
"She’s not just playing at LSU, she’s about to own the whole campus," another commenter claimed.
"Awesome player can't wait till she comes down to LSU in the fall," one LSU Tigers fan said.
However, there were still a few critics and people who believe she is not the biggest player coming to LSU right now.
"Nah LSU got another hooper coming in and she go crazy! @bellahines.3," said another person, mentioning fellow LSU signee Bella Hines.
"Then transfer. None of those young ladies are progressing or being developed at LSU hope all goes well for her she’s a baller," one LSU critic noted.
"Basic. Too small for bully ncaa," another doubter said.
Knox will get her award in a special ceremony on May 3 in Long Beach, California. She averaged 15.0 points and 12.0 rebounds for the Etiwanda Eagles this season, leading her team to the CIF Open Division State championship.
Sports Illustrated media director Myckena Guerrero spoke about Knox's big personality.
"Grace just has this energy that is so electric," Guerrero said. "Everyone loves being around her and it shows on the court as well."
Grace Knox is the highest-ranked among four LSU five-star signees
LSU coach Kim Mulkey has been a proven recruiter, and this is evident in her getting the best-ranked recruitment crop from the Class of 2025. She has recruited not one, not two, not three, but four five-star prospects. The highest-ranking prospect among them is Grace Knox, who is ranked by On3 at No. 7 overall.
Joining Knox at Baton Rouge will be No. 10-ranked Divine Bourrage and No. 11-ranked ZaKiyah Johnson, both of whom are consensus five-stars, much like Knox. Rounding out the four five-stars recruited by Mulkey this season is No. 30-ranked Bella Hines, who is ranked a four-star by some sites like On3 but a five-star by others like ESPN.