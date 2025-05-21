"Oh no it's Carson Beck": College hoops fans react as Haley Cavinder bans Hanna Cavinder from texting someone back

Former Miami women's basketball stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder have retired from college basketball. After their final season in Miami, they decided to retire to pursue their social media careers rather than go to the WNBA. As a result, they consistently post on TikTok and Instagram on their joint accounts.

The twins never hesitate to make content relating to their personal lives and one of the most relevant things in either of their lives was Hanna Cavinder's breakout with Miami QB Carson Beck. Cavinder and Beck broke up in early March after reports of Beck's cheating became public. On Tuesday, the twin sisters posted a TikTok with Haley banning Hanna from texting someone back.

Although it was meant to be a funny skit, that did not stop fans from assuming it was referencing Carson Beck. Fans made their opinions known in the comments.

"Oh no it's Carson Beck," one fan wrote.

"Beck with another turnover," one fan commented.

"Yes, have your sis vetting everybody who's attempting to date you! Queen treatment only!" one fan added.

Fans continued to react in the comments.

"The connection between you two is incredible! It's like you can read each others minds," one fan wrote.

"Haley literally anytime anyone texts any of us," one fan commented.

"I just keep hearing the "bare minimum" audio playing in my head," one fan added.

Images via the comments of the Cavinder Twins' TikTok post.

Hanna Cavinder explained why she broke up with Carson Beck in April

A little after Hanna Cavinder and Carson Beck broke up, the Cavinder twins attended UFC 314 in late April. At the event, Cavinder came across Kai Trump, the granddaughter of President Donald Trump. Cavinder spoke to Trump about her breakup with Beck.

"No! Nobody likes him! And he wouldn't talk to people," Hanna Cavinder said. "He had like an ego. He's like, he wanted people to stop and like take a picture. He would like flip off people in the bar and I'd be embarrassed. Like I'm sorry. Like I'd be like very embarrassed and I was like, oh my god, how rude."

"I broke up with him and like all this cheating sh*t came out. I had no idea. I didn't break up with him because of cheating. I broke up with him because of like who he was."

It was interesting to hear that Cavinder did not break up with Beck because of the cheating allegations, but instead broke up with him shortly before those reports came out.

