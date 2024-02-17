"Oh my gosh, is this what all girls are like?": Iowa guard Payton Sandfort shares hilarious story about playing against Caitlin Clark in second grade

In the world of basketball, rivalries often ignite on the court, but for Iowa's Payton Sandfort and Caitlin Clark, their competitive spirit dates back to their early years.

Both crossed paths as early as first and second grade, sparking amusing memories for Sandfort. Recounting those youthful encounters, Sandfort humorously reminisces:

"I was like 'Oh my gosh, is this what all girls are like?'"

Reflecting on their matchups, Sandfort recalls,

"It wasn't fun... I think we got the best of her when I was younger."

However, as Clark's talent blossomed, so did the intensity of their games. Sandfort vividly recalls a pivotal moment, expressing,

"You know, obviously I was an emotional kid, like, wanted to win so bad... I was just devastated."

Caitlin Clark makes NCAA history with record-breaking performance

Caitlin Clark of Iowa's Hawkeyes made NCAA women's basketball history by topping the prior record of 3,527 points set by Kelsey Plum in a game against Michigan. She currently has 3,569 points in her career.

Clark shot a memorable 3-pointer to break the record and did this within the first 2 minutes and 12 seconds of the game.

She even broke Megan Gustafson's record from her school by scoring 49 points. Clark was key in this game. She contributed to almost 75% of Iowa's total score with 13 assists.

With four regular-season games remaining, Clark has the opportunity to surpass Hall of Famers Lynette Woodard and Pete Maravich in career points. She is also on track to lead the nation in scoring for the third straight season, a unique feat in Division I history.

Caitlin Clark: Rising Star in Women's Basketball

Iowa Hawkeyes' star player, Caitlin Clark, is heading towards smashing several records, like the AIAW large-school women's record of 3,649 points, and might even beat the top AIAW record of 3,884 points.

Clark, the first Division I women's player to score 3,000 points and make 1,000 assists, is making waves beyond the numbers. Big sports names like Billie Jean King are already praising her skills.

"My favorite athletes are those who are champions in sports and champions in life, and Caitlin Clark is one of those athletes," Billie told ESPN.

Often compared to Curry for her shooting prowess and charisma, Clark's rise in popularity is undeniable. She remains grounded and grateful to her fans, family, and friends for their undeniable support.

"I'm so thankful every single day, because I'm playing in front of 15,000 people. I get to do it with my best friends. I get to play the game that I absolutely love more than anything," Clark said.

Whether she stays in Iowa for another season or enters the WNBA draft, Clark's legacy is secure.

As she continues to rewrite the record books, she cherishes the support of her family and relishes every moment on the court.