"Oh my gosh!"- Hailey Van Lith and TCU teammates get hyped after receiving Ja Morant gifts among others from $97.24 billion worth sneaker giants

The TCU Horned Frogs, led by Hailey Van Lith, are uncorking a successful 2024-2025 season thus far. Van Lith and Co. have made it to the Sweet 16 in this year's NCAA national tournament, a first for the program in its history, with it being the school's first March Madness appearance since the 2009-2010 campaign.

Ad

With momentum on their side, it seems as though Van Lith and Co. are reaping the benefits of their success. Being a school backed by sportswear and sneaker giant Nike, worth $97.24 billion per Forbes, the company surprised TCU with gifts to hype them up further.

"Oh my gosh!," Van Lith exclaimed as her and her teammates were surprised with care packages.

Take a look at the Horned Frogs' reactions below.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Each of them received several pieces of apparel highlighted by a pair from the brand's collaboration with Austrian manufacturer Swarovski for this year's NBA All-Star Weekend. Most of them got Ja Morant's latest signature shoe, the Nike Ja 2, in the “Swarovski Scratch Black Label” and LX “Swarovski Black Label” colorways.

Other players of the Mark Campbell-coached squad, such as Hailey Van Lith, were gifted with the Swarovski iterations of the Nike Book 1 and the Nike Lebron XXII, which are the latest signature models of NBA superstars Devin Booker and LeBron James, respectively, as they posed with them in the video shortly after.

Ad

There's no doubt that we can expect a great amount of Horned Frogs to be rocking black crystal-speckled sneakers the next time they hit the court, which will be for their Sweet 16 matchup against the powerhouse Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, March 29.

TCU's Hailey Van Lith has reemerged as one of college basketball's faces

Expand Tweet

Ad

Perhaps the arrival of their fifth-year star in Hailey Van Lith has worked wonders for Mark Campbell's squad, as she has brought the team to their first regular season championship and conference tournament title in over a decade. In March, the TCU Horned Frogs took home the 2025 Big 12 conference regular-season title and the conference tournament championship.

Individually, the senior sensation has also turned a new leaf, posting her highest numbers since her peak third collegiate season of college hoops. Hailey Van Lith is averaging 17.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per contest as she will test her might in the WNBA draft after her college career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here