Ohio State's Cotie McMahon hints at possible transfer portal decision with cryptic IG post following March Madness elimination

Ohio State’s Cotie McMahon appeared to have caused a stir on social media in the aftermath of Ohio State's defeat. An Instagram post on Monday suggested a possible transfer decision as McMahon put up 17 points and five rebounds in 35 minutes for the Buckeyes.

On Monday, Ohio State was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament in an 82-67 loss to Tennessee. On her Instagram story, McMahon shared an image of herself on the court with the caption:

"Want to be surrounded with people who have the same fight, passion and love for the game just as much as I do," McMahon wrote.

Ohio State's Cotie McMahon hints at transfer portal decision with cryptic IG post following March Madness elimination - Image source: Instagram/cotiemcmahon32

The post seemed to have fueled rumors that the Ohio State forward could be headed for the transfer portal. This was the second straight year that the Buckeyes failed to qualify for a Sweet 16 spot after also suffering defeat in the second round last year.

McMahon has averaged 16.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists this season on 44.4% shooting. She was key for Ohio State during the season, scoring 10 or more points in 27 games.

She is ranked ninth in the Big Ten in scoring and has put up six 20-point games. McMahon had also registered two double-doubles this season with 15 points and 10 rebounds against Nebraska (Jan. 26) and 16 points and 11 rebounds at Rutgers (Dec. 29).

Cotie McMahon earns AP All-American honorable mention for the second straight season

Ohio State junior forward Cotie McMahon received AP All-American Honorable Mention for the second consecutive season. On Wednesday, AP announced the selections for the All-American list for the season.

McMahon was impressive this season for the Buckeyes and was listed in the All-Big Ten First Team by both the league’s coaches and the media. She was among the top 10 for the Cheryl Miller Award, which honors the best small forwards in the country.

She also appeared on other watch lists for major player of the year honors, including the Naismith Trophy and the Wooden Award. McMahon was named to the preseason watch list, midseason top 25 and late midseason top 20. She was also included in the USBWA Ann Meyers Drysdale Player of the Year midseason top 50 and earned recognition on the All-Big Ten Preseason Team.

McMahon’s performance during the season reinforced her position on the list for the honors.

