Ohio State vs Minnesota basketball injury report, February 22: Latest on Dawson Garcia, Pharrel Payne and more

The Ohio State Buckeyes are on the road to play the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Thursday night in a Big Ten matchup. The game begins at 8 p.m. at Williams Arena and will be shown live on the Big Ten Network.

However, the injury report indicates some players will be available but might not be 100%. Let's take a look at the injury reports from both these teams and discuss the availability of the players.

Ohio State vs. Minnesota basketball injury report, Feb. 22

Dawson Garcia, Minnesota

Junior forward Dawson Garcia suffered a groin injury against the Iowa Hawkeyes that forced him to miss the remainder of that matchup as well as a few games. However, he has fully recovered and returned to the court to help this Minnesota team play well.

This season, he has played in 22 games and is averaging 1.6 minutes, shooting 46.4% overall, 31.7% from beyond the arc and 81.7% from the free-throw line. He is also averaging 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 assists per game.

Pharrel Payne, Minnesota

Sophomore forward Pharrel Payne was dealing with a back injury earlier this season, which forced him to miss a few games. However, he will be available for this game as he has played a full workload lately.

Payne averages 9.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.6 blocks and 0.3 steals in 22.3 minutes per game. He's also shooting 61.5% from the floor with limited range and only 38.3% from the free-throw line.

Ohio State vs. Minnesota basketball starting lineups

Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes will be solid and have a non-traditional college basketball lineup. They have three guards, a forward and a center. Below is their projected starting lineup for tonight's action.

Guard Roddy Gayle Jr.

Guard Bruce Thornton

Guard Evan Mahaffey

Forward Jamison Battle

Center Felix Okpara

Minnesota Golden Gophers

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are playing with a more conventional starting lineup with three guards and two forwards. Below is the projected starting lineup for tonight's game.

Guard Cam Christie

Guard Mike Mitchell Jr.

Guard Elijah Hawkins

Forward Dawson Garcia

Forward Pharrel Payne

