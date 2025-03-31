Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin reacts to Florida walk-on Bennett Anderson's viral interaction with student reporter Talia Baia

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin reacted to Florida men's basketball walk-on Bennet Anderson's viral interview after the Gators defeated the Texas Tech Terrapins on Saturday to advance to the Final Four. ESPN Gainesville student reporter Talia Baia, who conducted the interview, posted it on X (formerly Twitter).

Kiffin retweeted the post, with the caption:

"Find someone in life that looks at you the way Buckets does Talia."

Kiffin's tweet echoed the sentiments of other X users who noticed the way Anderson looked at Baia as he answered her several questions, including about his shot, the tournament and his expectations to play in the next game. Many concluded that the Gators senior guard was "in love" with the student reporter.

Meanwhile, Anderson, who walked onto the team last season after three seasons as UF's student manager (and winning the school's intramural basketball title three times), has scored only four points this season. He also made an offensive rebound in the final minute of the Sweet 16 game against Maryland.

His younger brother, Wilson Anderson, is a star pitcher who signed with Mississippi State.

The senior guard did not play in Florida's victory over Texas Tech in the Elite Eight. Up next, Florida takes on fellow No. 1 seed and SEC member Auburn on Saturday in San Antonio, Texas.

Bennet Anderson's Florida advances to sixth Final Four appearance in program history

While Bennet Anderson's interview with Talia Baia continues to make waves online, the No. 1 Florida Gators are celebrating another stellar run in the NCAA Tournament after making the Final Four for the sixth time in program history. The Gators defeated Texas Tech 84-79 on Saturday to secure their ticket.

Walter Clayton Jr. led Florida with a sensational 30-point performance, while Thomas Haugh and Alijah Martin also stepped up, scoring 20 and 10 points, respectively.

“It’s incredible. It’s absolutely incredible," UF coach Todd Golden said after the game. "It’s a direct result of the work that our players have done all year and the work my staff has done. They’ve all, to a man, been incredibly consistent, unselfish and worked their tail off. We don’t do this without the collective work of our program.

"But I’m incredibly proud to be able to be here in Year 3. And to get Florida back to the Final Four is something that’s incredibly special. When I was fortunate enough to get this position three years ago, I’m not sure this was something that, A, get to the Final Four by Year 3. But we’re awfully proud of it.”

