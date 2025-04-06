Ole Miss HC Yo pokes fun at Dawn Staley over McDonald's All-Americans in South Carolina squad

Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin was busy doing a passionate on-court interview when South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley decided to crash it. That's when McPhee-McCuin poked some fun at Staley about the firepower in her squad.

The 42-year-old was discussing the Gamecocks' players after their win against Texas on Saturday with a couple of ESPN's SEC Network reporters.

"That's what I was trying to tell you," Yo said. "You can not prepare for 1, 2, 3, 4, or 5 players for South Carolina. You got to prepare for the whole room because you don't know who's going to come to play, and they all did. But Joyce was the star and she showed up at the right time."

Joyce Edwards was one of the best players for her team in the game against the Longhorns, scoring a double-double (13 points, 11 rebounds).

Just as she was discussing the difficulty of preparing for the whole South Carolina team, Staley stepped into the discussion by bombing the interview.

Coach Yo was very happy to see the Gamecocks HC and even put her arm around the latter's shoulders. The University of Mississippi HC added:

"I'm giving them the game plan, coach. I told them you got to pa ra pa pa pa pa. I told them you can't scout for you."

McPhee-McCuin sang the McDonald's signature tune to indicate that the Gamecocks squad is filled with McDonalds All-American players. And you need to be a big-shot program to be able to afford so many star players.

Coach Dawn Staley is now in the Championship game with her team after the No. 1 seeded South Carolina Gamecocks (35-3) defeated the No. 1 seed Texas Longhorns (35-4) 74-57 on Saturday in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship Practice-South Carolina - Source: Imagn

The Gamecocks will face Paige Bueckers's Huskies in the Championship game on Sunday.

Coach Dawn Staley speaks out on Paige Bueckers's narrative

Coach Dawn Staley has questioned the discussion around Paige Bueckers and her quest to win a national championship before her legacy can be cemented.

"Sometimes we create these narratives about great players, Caitlin was one of them; Paige is one of them right now, and we tend to forget the narrative about what our kids have been able to do, going for their third in four years," Staley said Saturday.

"There's a sentimental narrative about Paige. A great freakin' player. Anybody would start their franchise with Paige because she's a winner. But when you put a narrative out there, everybody sees that, and it puts us at a disadvantage, whether you want to believe so or not. Officials see it. It's all over TikTok. It's all over 'SportsCenter.' It's all over all of that."

The veteran coach will look to dispel the media narrative around Bueckers and win the National Championship against UConn like she did against Caitlin Clark's Iowa last year.

