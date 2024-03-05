Ole Miss vs Georgia injury report and predictions, March 5: Latest on Dylan James, Brandon Murray and more

On Tuesday, the Ole Miss Rebels play the Georgia Bulldogs in the Southeastern Conference.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia injury report

Dylan James, Georgia

Freshman guard Dylan James has been limited to 14 games throughout the season. He dealt with an undisclosed injury in late 2023 that forced him to miss six games. But he has returned to the court and looked decent for the Bulldogs.

James shoots the ball well with 58.6% from the floor and 46.2% from beyond the arc. He's not doing much statistically with 3.1 points and 1.9 rebounds per game.

Brandon Murray, Ole Miss

Junior guard Brandon Murray saw a significant drop in his production throughout the season. He suffered a right shoulder injury. However, he has been cleared to play and is doing well. He has returned to the court and played in 20 games this season.

The Rebels guard has been shooting well from 3-point range with 37.5% this season. However, he is playing 20.2 minutes per game, more than 14 minutes less than a year ago, and is adjusting to this role.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia: Who will win?

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Ole Miss Rebels are like one another regarding the betting odds, as ESPN Bet has the Bulldogs as a 2.5-point home favorite. However, there is a reason why Ole Miss has 20 wins and tries to climb up the SEC rankings for the postseason.

Matthew Murrell has been the best offensive threat throughout the year and should do well with 17.0 points per game. These teams are statistically similar, so go with the Rebels to cover the spread in this matchup.

