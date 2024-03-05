2024 AP Top 25 Men's College Basketball Rankings for Week 18: Updated NCAAB Rankings

The Houston Cougars remain the top team in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.

The AP Top 25 basketball poll has been released on Monday as the regular season nears its end and postseason tournaments near. While the poll does not factor into the bracketology as much as football, it provides a talking point where some of the top minds in the sports list the premier programs.

Let's take a deeper dive into the poll and discuss everything significant from it.

AP Top 25 poll breakdown

The AP poll has been released, and while the top five teams relatively stayed the same, the order has changed some. However, all 25 programs from last week stayed in the rankings at some spot.

Below are the top 25 rankings for the final week of the regular season.

RankingTeamRecord
1Houston26-3
2UConn26-3
3Purdue26-3
4Tennessee23-6
5Arizona23-6
6Iowa State23-6
7North Carolina23-6
8Marquette22-7
9Duke23-6
10Creighton22-8
11Baylor21-8
12Illinois22-7
13Auburn22-7
14Kansas 21-8
15Kentucky21-8
16Alabama20-9
17South Carolina24-5
18Washington State 23-7
19Gonzaga24-6
20BYU21-8
21San Diego State22-7
22Utah State24-5
23Saint Mary’s 24-7
24South Florida22-5
25Dayton22-6

Which team made the biggest leap in the AP Top 25 poll?

BYU moved up six spots, going from No. 25 to No. 19, and there was a two-way tie for the second-largest jump throughout the top 25 as the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Baylor Bears climbed four spaces.

Gonzaga, up to No. 19, won 86-68 at the San Francisco Dons on Thursday and 70-57 at the then-No. 17 Saint Mary's Gaels on Saturday.

Baylor, up to No. 11, also went 2-0 on the week with a 62-54 win on Monday at the TCU Horned Frogs and then Saturday's 82-74 home victory against the then-No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks.

Which team had the biggest fall in the AP poll Top 25?

The Kansas Jayhawks had one of the largest falls on a week-to-week basis that has been seen, dropping seven spots in the AP poll to 14th.

The Jayhawks lost two games this week when being the favorite for each matchup. The first game was a 76-68 home loss against BYU on Tuesday. The next game was a game was the road loss to the Baylor Bears.

Still, they are expected to be a top six seed in the NCAA Tournament.

