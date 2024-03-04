Duke vs NC State basketball injury report, March 4: Latest on Caleb Foster, Christian Reeves and more

The 10th-ranked Duke Blue Devils are at PNC Arena to take on the NC State Wolfpack in Monday's Atlantic Coast Conference action. The matchup will tipoff at 7 p.m. ET and broadcast on ESPN. The contest with two solid programs will intrigue fans, but the injury report will tell us much about what to expect.

Let's take a closer look into the Blue Devils and the Wolfpack's injury report and discuss how it will impact the game.

Duke vs. NC State basketball injuries

Caleb Foster, Duke

Freshman guard Caleb Foster has been doing well in his first year of college hoops but will be out for a bit with a foot injury. He remains in a walking boot and using a knee scooter. Coach Jon Scheyer spoke about Foster's availability after Saturday's win and did not paint a pretty picture of it:

"There's no way for Monday [that Foster will play]. And I think it's highly unlikely any time soon. We're gonna keep taking it week-to-week and continue to evaluate. But he's not out of that boot. He's not able to do anything. It's gonna be some time, still."

Foster has been doing pretty well this year, averaging 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. His shooting has been excellent, connecting on 43.7% of his shots and 40.6% of his 3s.

Christian Reeves, Duke

Sophomore center Christian Reeves will also miss this game for the Blue Devils as he underwent surgery last month to repair an injured right ankle. He will not be returning to the court at any point this season.

Reeves did not put up outstanding numbers throughout the season, averaging 1.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.3 blocks while playing 5.0 minutes per game, but was limited to three games. It's been a while since he has been able to suit up and play as he last appeared on Nov. 29 in-game action.

