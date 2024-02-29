Caleb Foster injury: Duke HC Jon Scheyer provides latest on Blue Devils' guard ahead of Virginia matchup

The 10th-ranked Duke Blue Devils have been doing incredibly well this season but they are not going to be with a full deck as freshman guard Caleb Foster is dealing with an injury.

During the game against the Louisville Cardinals on Wednesday, Foster was spotted wearing a boot on his injured foot.

Following the game, Coach Jon Scheyer addressed the media, providing an update on Caleb Foster. He mentioned that there is currently no specific timetable for Foster's return to the court.

"Unfortunately for us, we have to adjust without Caleb. My heart breaks for him that he couldn't play (against Louisville). He's had such a good year... We're gonna be without him for some time. I don't know what that time is, but we have to adjust, we have to step up, just like we've had to do throughout the year with multiple injuries." h/t The Fayetteville Observer

Foster has been a solid performer as he is averaging 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.6 steals in 25.4 minutes. With a 43.740.6/68.8 shooting split over 27 games, he can hopefully return to the court and make things a lot more interesting as the postseason gets going.

Can the Duke Blue Devils win the national championship if Caleb Foster cannot return?

The Duke Blue Devils are expected to be a No. 3 or No. 4 seed, according to Bracket Matrix. Even if Caleb Foster returns to the court at some time this season, the Blue Devils are not going to win the national championship. There is a lot of talent in the college basketball world and Duke has some glaring weaknesses.

The Blue Devils are struggling with their size and there is a bit of concern with the nature of the one-and-done, the Duke Blue Devils are going to have a tough time. Expect the team to do well, especially if players like Kyle Filipowski dealing with an ankle injury are healthy, but see them get a deep NCAA Tournament run.

Anything can happen in March Madness but don't expect to see them cutting the nets.

