Lance Leipold Kansas contract: Estimating Jayhawks HC's new salary ahead of reported $7M extension

The Kansas Jayhawks have been one of the most improved up-and-coming programs in the nation. They have just re-signed coach Lance Leipold to a new contract. This Kansas program was able to finish the season 23rd in the AP Poll and finished with a 9-4 record, including 5-4 in the Big 12 Conference.

ESPN's Pete Thamel was the first to break the news of Lance Leipold's latest contract extension. The contract incorporates a raise from the $5 million he received during the 2023 season.

This contract is still the same length. It will expire at the end of the 2029 college football season. That means he will be receiving an estimated $42 million throughout the duration of this contract. This move is indicative of the aggressive approach that Kansas athletic director Travis Goff has adopted.

Lance Leipold has gone 17-21 through his first three seasons with the Jayhawks with two bowl appearances. The team has ranked inside the AP top 20 each season as well. Kansas is seemingly heading in the right direction, and that deserves to be rewarded.

What should we expect out of Lance Leipold and the Kansas Jayhawks in 2024?

The Kansas Jayhawks have continued to show improvement each year under Leipold. The team could realistically compete for a College Football Playoff spot this season. With quarterback Jalon Daniels fit and firing, this team should be a legitimate contender in the Big 12 Conference.

With the way the Big 12 Conference looks in 2024, there is no reason why the Jayhawks will not be competitive. Below is the program's entire 2024 schedule:

8/29: vs Lindenwood

9/7: at Illinois

9/14: vs UNLV

9/21: at West Virginia

9/29: vs TCU

10/5: at Arizona State

10/19: vs Houston

10/26: at Kansas State

11/9: vs Iowa State

11/16: at BYU

11/23: vs Colorado

11/30: at Baylor

There are some very winnable games for the Jayhawks, which makes a 9-10 win mark in 2024 attainable.

