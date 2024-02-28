Drake Maye Draft Profile: Analyzing UNC's QB Strengths, Weaknesses, and Projecting Future in the NFL

Drake Maye has wrapped up his collegiate career with the North Carolina Tar Heels and is ready to be selected in the upcoming draft.

Things are going to be interesting, as he has a lot of strengths but also some areas of improvement. Maye is one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL draft, so let's take a look at what we know about him on the field.

Drake Maye Scouting Report

Measurements

Drake Maye is listed at six-foot-four, 230 pounds. While he will be officially measured at some point during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, he's listed as a pretty good size to be an NFL quarterback.

Strengths

There are few quarterbacks who can throw the ball as well as Drake Maye can. He has some of the best arm strength in football and a vicious velocity to get it past defenders.

He's also not afraid to play in the middle of the field. He had the highest Pro Football Focus passing grade between the hashes out of college quarterbacks last season.

Weaknesses

There are times where Maye attempts to extend a play, but it does not go well, leading to turnovers. His accuracy can waver at times, as is evident in a drop in his completion percentage.

Another issue he needs to improve on is to avoid being sacked when pressured. When the defense gets to him, he takes sacks at a high level instead of throwing the football away or avoiding defenders.

Drake Maye NFL draft

While we have heard the likes of former NFL player Merril Hoge claim that Maye is inconsistent and not athletic, there's a lot to like about his game.

Teams are going to fall in love with him as a top-10 pick in the upcoming draft and look to be their savior. With Caleb Williams expected to go first overall, there's a chance to see Maye go as high as second overall to the Washington Commanders, who need a quarterback.

