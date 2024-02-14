2024 NFL scouting combine: 14 college football QBs get invited to Pro Football's annual meet ft. Jayden Daniels, Sam Hartman and more 

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine is happening in a few weeks and we have officially learned of every player that has been invited to the event. The event begins on Feb. 26 inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, and will highlight some of the top players in the upcoming draft.

With the NFL Scouting Combine breaking down every detail of every player, there have been 14 quarterbacks that were invited and are listed below:

Jayden Daniels (LSU) Sam Hartman (Notre Dame) Devin Leary (Kentucky) Drake Maye (North Carolina) J.J. McCarthy (Michigan) Joe Milton III (Tennessee) Bo Nix (Oregon) Michael Penix Jr. (Washington) Michael Pratt (Tulane) Spencer Rattler (South Carolina) Austin Reed (Western Kentucky) Kedon Slovis (BYU) Jordan Travis (Florida State) Caleb Williams (USC)

There are a lot of quarterbacks in the NFL Scouting Combine that need to have a great performance while others are just there to get a few interviews in with teams. Either way, this is going to be an intriguing crop of quarterbacks to show exactly what they can do going forward.

Which quarterback needs to have a great NFL Scouting Combine to climb up draft boards?

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine is an interesting spot as general managers and decision-makers for the draft are going to be figuring out who they like out of the upcoming draft class. Some quarterbacks need to have an impressive showing to get a better draft selection.

One quarterback would be Jordan Travis. Despite having an undefeated season as a starter with the Florida State Seminoles, he suffered a major leg injury. It is unclear if he will be throwing at any portion of the Scouting Combine but even just proving he can interview well and has recovered well enough with his medicals, that could help him climb boards.

By the time NFL Training Camps begin, he should be 100 percent healthy, but this leg injury has a chance of pushing his name down the draft board. A strong showing throughout the event will give him an excellent look as a potential top-10 draft selection.

