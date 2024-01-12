"Poor guy was done facing Michigan": Marvin Harrison Jr's NFL Draft declaration draws salty reactions from CFB world

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. announced on Thursday afternoon that he is entering the 2024 NFL Draft. He had an incredible 2023 season and finished with 67 receptions for 1,211 yards (18.1 yards per catch) with 14 touchdown receptions. Harrison Jr. also had a pair of rushing attempts for 26 yards and a touchdown.

People took to social media to react to Harrison Jr. declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft. A segment of the comments focussed on the fact that he failed to defeat the Michigan Wolverines throughout his college career.

Others began to speculate how he may be drafted first overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2024 NFL draft.

Despite the end of his college football career, certain fans were thanking him for being a part of the Buckeye nation and the memories he created.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is expected to be the first non-quarterback off the draft board and it should be very interesting to see which teams are going to be targeting him.

Can Marvin Harrison Jr. be the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft has a bevy of talented quarterbacks. The top of the class is expected to be at least a pair of quarterbacks in USC's Caleb Williams (still hasn't declared for the draft) and North Carolina's Drake Maye.

As the draft board has shaped up, the Chicago Bears hold the top pick via the Carolina Panthers having the worst record in the league.

The Bears have an interesting decision to make. They can decide to keep current quarterback Justin Fields and draft another position like Harrison Jr. at the wide receiver position.

They can trade the draft pick or select a quarterback and trade Fields. The most likely situation will be to trade Fields. But if the team decides to run it back with him and believe he is worthy of another year starting, Harrison Jr. could be the first pick in the NFL Draft.

If that is the case, he would become the first wide receiver to be the first overall pick since Keyshawn Johnson in 1996. Do not be surprised to see him wearing the Chicago Bears jersey as it is likely to happen for the franchise going forward.

