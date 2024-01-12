Marvin Harrison Jr. NFL Draft Projection: 5 landing spots for the Ohio State WR ft. Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals & more

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has declared for the 2024 NFL draft, and fans can now begin to discuss his best fits. With the Buckeyes in 2023, he had an unbelievable season with 67 receptions for 1,211 yards (18.1 yards per catch) with 14 touchdown receptions as well as a pair of rushing attempts for 26 yards (13.0 yards per carry) with a rushing touchdown.

But what would be the best landing spots for the wide receiver in this year's NFL draft? Let's discuss five potential teams for him.

5 NFL teams Marvin Harrison Jr. could go to

#1 Chicago Bears

This depends on the future of Justin Fields, as the Bears could decide to keep Fields and draft Marvin Harrison. If they do that, it will be interesting as the team has two legitimate wide receivers: him and D.J. Moore.

While there will be massive discussions surrounding what the Bears will do with the top pick, it will be interesting as they have a lot of power to do whatever they want and control the board.

#2 Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders have the second pick in the 2024 NFL draft and could decide to get Marvin Harrison and pair him alongside Terry McLaurin and be an outstanding 1-2 punch.

The Commanders also have the potential to acquire a quarterback, as they have the 35th and 40th picks to move up and get a Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr. if they want to go through the draft for that position.

This team has a lot of talent, and getting another talented receiver will help elevate this team to new heights.

#3 New England Patriots

With the departure of coach Bill Belichick, the New England Patriots could get going and acquire their best wide receiver since Randy Moss and best offensive threat since Rob Gronkowski.

While there are a lot of question marks surrounding the franchise with coach and quarterback, creating a solid location for a veteran quarterback like Joe Flacco in the offseason would help Marvin Harrison.

#4 Arizona Cardinals

With how quarterback Kyler Murray looked after returning from a torn ACL and getting the Arizona Cardinals out of the top-pick talk, adding Marvin Harrison in the NFL draft makes sense.

This gives Murray a legitimate top weapon and helps create some significant improvement to the offense that finished the season 26th in passing yards and 24th in points.

#5 New York Jets

If the New York Jets can trade up from the 10th spot and get into the top five, they could be in the running for the top wide receiver prospect. With quarterback Aaron Rodgers returning after a torn Achilles' tendon, the Jets could have two legitimate wide receivers in Garrett Wilson and Harrison Jr.

This is the least likely scenario of the five listed, but there is definitely a world where the Jets go and get another critical wide receiver.

