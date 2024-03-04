Two of the premier programs in the Big 12 Conference are prepared to battle it out at Foster Pavilion as the Texas Longhorns square off with the 15th-ranked Baylor Bears. However, this game is going to be intriguing with the injury report for both sides playing a significant factor in how these teams are going to attack this game.

Let's take a deeper dive into the injury report as the Texas Longhorns have a clean bill of health while the Baylor Bears are attempting to get some players on the court after missing some action.

Texas vs. Baylor basketball injury report

Langston Love, Baylor

Sophomore guard Langston Love has been trying to get back in the lineup but it seems like his status will be up in the air. Coach Scott Drew has made it clear that Love is going to be a game-time decision for today's game against the Texas Longhorns. Love has not been able to get on the court since Feb. 20 against the BYU Cougars as he recovers from a knee injury.

He appeared in 23 games thus far and has been one of the best shooters in the Big 12 as he is shooting 46.1% from the field and 49.3% from beyond the arc. Love is averaging 11.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.4 steals while playing 25.0 minutes per game up to this point. If he can suit up for the Bears, it will be a massive step in the right direction for Baylor.

Yanis Ndjonga, Baylor

Junior forward Yanis Ndjonga has not been able to get on the court this season as he is recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered before the season. He is not going to be able to return to any action this season and is using the 2023-24 college basketball season as a medical redshirt year.

