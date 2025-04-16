Olivia Miles breaks down Steph Curry-led Golden State Warriors' play that's an "easy, quick fix" in crunch time

Notre Dame transfer Olivia Miles announced that she will attend TCU for her final college season after forgoing this year's WNBA draft. On "NBA on TNT," she announced the news while being interviewed by Candace Parker, when Shaquille O'Neal presented her with a Horned Frogs jersey.

Ad

On Tuesday, Miles joined Parker on the first episode of Bleacher Report's new series, "Film Study," on YouTube, to break down some of her basketball highlights from her time at Notre Dame and also discuss her decision to play another year in college.

During the episode, Parker, a three-time WNBA champion and two-time WNBA MVP, asked Olivia Miles about her strengths on the court when she needs to make a play.

Ad

Trending

"I would say I've really fallen in love with, like, a brush or a go screen," Miles said (at 2:58). "The Warriors actually run it a lot where they put two guards in it, and it's just so hard to guard as a defender because you either have to switch or you have to stay with, but if your guard gets clicked a little bit, then you have to kind of communicate quickly.

Ad

"So it's an easy, you know, quick fix at the end of a shot clock that I could just call my own number and have a shooter to my left if I need him."

Ad

The Warriors have been known to run plays involving Steph Curry and another guard running around a staggered screen for an open 3-pointer, layup or floater.

Hannah Hidalgo reacts to teammate Olivia Miles' transfer to TCU

The duo of Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles helped take Notre Dame to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament this season. Two top scorers for the Fighting Irish, they were a backcourt that seemed like it would be in place for the next year as well. However, Miles, one of the top prospects for the 2025 WNBA draft, entered the transfer portal on March 31, eventually leading to her commitment to TCU.

Ad

In an exclusive interview with Mark Medina of Sportskeeda, Hidalgo shared her thoughts on Miles' departure.

"It was her decision. If that's what she thought the best decision for her was, then that's what is best for her," Hildago said. "I don't know what's best for her. Only she knows what's best for her. So whatever she has going on, I wish her all the best."

Olivia Miles is expected to immediately step in and lead the Horned Frogs, a team that went 34-4 and reached the NCAA's Elite Eight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.