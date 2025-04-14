Olivia Miles drops 1-word reaction to hype up Dominique Darius’ commitment video with Syracuse

Former USC guard Dominique Darius will play her senior year with the Syracuse Orange. The junior declared her commitment with an Instagram post on Sunday, comprising a brief mix of her visit, photos in a Cuse jersey and her parents.

Ad

"Back to the east coast @cusewbb 🍊🧡," she captioned the post.

Ad

Trending

As fans commented on Darius' post, former Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles also chimed in:

"YESSIRRR," she commented.

Miles, who found national fame alongside her backcourt mate Hannah Hidalgo in the 2024-25 season, is also fresh off a transfer portal stint. The pass-first guard shocked the entire basketball world when she exited the Fighting Irish to not only forego the WNBA draft, but also to search for another program on Mar. 31.

Ad

Being the top transfer candidate in the nation at the time, Olivia Miles decided to join the TCU Horned Frogs after a week, which is fresh off its best season run ever.

Moreover, Vanderbilt's Mikayla Blakes, alongside Dominique Darius' former teammates Talia von Oelhoffen and Rian Forestier also commented:

"I love this!!!" Blakes wrote.

"LFG LFG LFG," Oelhoffen added.

"Ouuuu," Forestier joined.

Olivia Miles and others comment on Darius' post | via @dominiquealexisdarius/ig

What does Dominique Darius bring to the table?

Defense and versatility are two skill sets that Dominique Darius will be able to immediately translate at Syracuse. She is a high-motor defender with enough lateral quickness to pester guards and enough size to body up taller players. She can play 1 to 3 on both ends of the floor, giving Orange lineup flexibility.

Ad

Darius began her career with the UCLA Bruins, playing three years with the program and adjusting to various roles throughout the stretch. She was known for her work ethic and being a cultural piece with the Bruins. She then transferred to USC in the 2023 offseason.

Dominique Darius' biggest upside for Syracuse could be the Power Four experience and locker room intangibles. She is not a primary scorer but has shown glimpses of athleticism and an ability to make open looks, which could be an area she could develop in her last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saahil Dhillan An NBA writer turning to basketball grassroots, Saahil Dhillan covers the ever-changing world of college hoops for Sportskeeda. Alongside insightful analysis, thought-provoking opinions and live-game reporting, Saahil will break down on and off court plays of NCAA basketball.



Saahil's extensive writing background stems from his love for sports and production collaborations with national-level athletes and coaches across multiple sports, giving him a deeper understanding of athletes' mindsets and the humane side of athletic performance.



Among his favorite stories are Derrick Rose's continued perseverance and Kobe Bryant's mental shift after mounting four straight airballs in the 1997 Conference semifinals. On the collegiate level, Saahil is particularly stirred by Mike Krzyzewski's stint at Team USA and is keen to document Cooper Flagg's journey to the big league.



When not reporting, Saahil is chasing his pets, sunsets and his next pasta recipe; sometimes all three at once. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here