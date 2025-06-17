Olivia Miles and Kateri Poole hyped as ex-LSU star Angel Reese poses in chic outfit

Former LSU Tigers standout Angel Reese recorded her first career triple-double in the Chicago Sky's 78-66 win over the Connecticut Sun on Sunday evening. Reese tallied 11 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists to become the second-youngest player in WNBA history to record a triple-double.

Reese had a controversial encounter in the Sun game when guard Bria Hartley pulled her ponytail when she was rebounding, leading to a scuffle between the players.

On Monday, Reese put the controversy behind her and posted snippets on Instagram of a chic, grey outfit including a clip of her showing it off before the Sun game. She captioned the post:

"I understand now."

Trending

Reese's former teammate Kateri Poole and TCU Horned Frogs star Olivia Miles hyped up the Chicago Sky star.

"Details," Olivia Miles wrote.

"I see why she mad," Kateri Poole said.

Poole & Miles' IG comments

Angel Reese aiming to become more versatile

Angel Reese joined Indiana Fever star and rival Caitlin Clark as the only players to tally triple-doubles in the WNBA this season with her performance against the Connecticut Sun.

During her postgame news conference, she pointed out how she was changing as a player this season under coach Tyler Marsh.

“We made a lot of great shots tonight, so I knew it was coming,” Angel Reese said. "I was a passer, and I could've been a passer all my career. I came out of high school as the No. 1 wing, and I'm trying to get back to that — trying to get back to being super-versatile. And [coach] Tyler Marsh made that emphasis early on in the season.

“And I didn’t understand it, and I really was kind of confused and trying to figure it out. I’m still figuring it out but I have patience. I’m just super excited, and then to add it with a win just feels really good.”

In May, Angel Reese broke further records when she became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 500 points and 500 rebounds. She also became the fastest player in league history to reach 30 double-doubles, doing so in 42 games.

Reese has averaged 10.4 points on 35.7% shooting from the floor and 25% shooting from beyond the arc, 11.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Chicago Sky who have a 3-7 record this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here