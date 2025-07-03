“Olivia Miles looking like Chris Paul out there”: Fans react as Flau’jae Johnson, Hannah Hidalgo & co stay unbeaten at the Women’s AmeriCup

The United States women’s team stayed perfect in group play at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup with a 104-48 win over Mexico. The performances of Flau’jae Johnson, Hannah Hidalgo, Olivia Miles and their teammates had fans hyped.

The US basketball Instagram account posted after the win, with the caption:

“🇺🇸 #AmeriCupW Group B play, complete? ☑️ Undefeated after pool play? Also, ☑️.”

Fans were in the comments to hype up members of the team.

“Miles looking like Chris Paul out there,” a fan wrote.

“This might be the dream team next generation. Jersey girls stand up. Gamecocks we love you…,” another fan wrote.

“The way Miles makes those no- look perfect passes...Hannah's steals...🔥🙌,” a third fan commented.

Image Credit: IG/@usabasketball

There were more fans in the comments who had great things to say about the team.

“I could watch Miles pass the ball the whole day!!! So talented 🔥,” a fan wrote.

“H Hidalgo's defense is fire 🔥 I love them,” another fan wrote.

“Good job coach on getting the entire team playing time today,” a fan commented.

Image Credit: IG/@usabasketball

Miles was particularly impressive, providing 10 assists to set a USA record for the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup. UCLA transfer Gianna Kneepkens led the team in scoring for a second consecutive game, making 20 points, 15 of which came in the second half.

Hidalgo scored 9 points, while she also contributed 1 rebound and 4 assists. Meanwhile, Flau’jae Johnson did not register any points, but she contributed 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

HC Kara Lawson praises the team for their performance in the group stage of the Women’s AmeriCup

Duke women’s head coach Kara Lawson led the USA women’s team to the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup, and she has been impressed with her team’s performance so far.

“I told the team, I’m really proud of their focus and their effort in all four pool play games,” Lawson said after the win against Mexico. “We’re very excited to finish the pool number one, finish the group as the number one seed going into the medal round.”

The USA is set to play against the Dominican Republic in the quarterfinal, scheduled for Friday, July 4.

In addition to securing a spot in the semi-finals, the winners of the quarterfinals will also automatically secure spots in the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 Qualifying Tournaments.

