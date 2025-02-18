Olivia Miles Stats Tonight: How did Notre Dame star fare vs Duke? (Feb. 17) 

Olivia Miles and the top-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish extended their winning streak to 18 games on Monday, beating the No. 11 Duke Blue Devils 64-49 at Purcell Pavilion. Three players scored in double figures for the Fighting Irish, who improved their record to 23-2.

Miles wasn't on that list, finishing the game with nine points on 4-of-9 shooting. She struggled with her outside shot, missing 4-of-5 3-point attempts. It was just the second time this season that Miles failed to score in double figures. She had previously reached that mark in 17 consecutive games before falling short of that total against Duke.

Olivia Miles contributed in other departments, recording seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes of action. She entered the ACC clash averaging 17.0 points, 6.3 assists and 6.0 rebounds per contest.

Below are Olivia Miles' stats from the game against the Duke Blue Devils:

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO Olivia Miles 31 9 7 2 4-9 1-5 0-0 0-7 1 0 2 4

Hannah Hidalgo picks up scoring slack amid Olivia Miles' nine-point effort

Hannah Hidalgo stepped up amid Olivia Miles' offensive struggles, scoring a game-high 19 points in the win over the Duke Blue Devils. She shot 6-of-15 from the field, including 1-of-5 from beyond the arc. She was automatic from the free throw line, knocking down all six of her attempts at the charity stripe.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) watches her shot attempt in the game against the Duke Blue Devils at Purcell Pavilion on Feb. 17, 2025, in South Bend. Photo: Imagn

Hidalgo also had four assists, three steals and one rebound. She was a workhorse for coach Niele Ivey, playing 39 minutes against Duke. She entered the contest averaging 34.8 minutes per game.

Sonia Citron contributed for Notre Dame, scoring 15 points, grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out three assists in 37 minutes. She shot 5-of-13 from the field and a perfect 4-of-4 from the free throw line. Citron also displayed her defensive prowess, racking up three steals and one block.

Maddy Westbeld also delivered for the Fighting Irish, scoring 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting. It was just the fifth time this season that the senior forward has scored in double figures.

The victory didn't come easy for the Fighting Irish though, who trailed 19-16 after the first quarter. Notre Dame outscored Duke 13-8 in the second quarter to take a slim 29-27 lead at the break, with both teams shooting a combined 7-of-26 during that period. The Fighting Irish pulled away in the third quarter, starting the second half with a 17-1 run.

Hidalgo and Co. will look to keep their winning streak going when they face the Miami Hurricanes next at BankUnited Center on Thursday.

