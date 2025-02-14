Olivia Miles Stats Tonight - How did Notre Dame star fare vs Pittsburgh? (Feb. 13) 

Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Olivia Miles had one of her best performances of the 2024-2025 season on Thursday. With this, she was able to propel the No. 2 program in the country to an 88-57 blowout of the Pittsburgh Panthers on the road to extend their record to an unblemished 13-0 in the ACC and 22-2 overall.

In 35 minutes logged, Miles would drop a game-high 28 points on an efficient 10-for-16 clip from the field overall, 8-of-13 from beyond the arc, to go along with seven rebounds, five assists and a steal. The senior also never went to the free throw line throughout the fixture.

Miles immediately made her presence known by scoring her team's first points via a 3-pointer at the 9:07 mark. The fourth-year standout would then uncork another 3-ball at the 5:17 mark to give the Fighting Irish a 13-8 lead thus far. It would be a neck-in-neck affair throughout the first period, as Miles and Co. would end the quarter with a close one-point lead, 22-21.

The second quarter would see Miles stay hot from the 3-point line, sinking in back-to-back 3-pointers in the opening minutes of the period. Finding her chances to score, the spitfire scorer would once again convert a make from downtown at the 2:44 mark. With this, the Niele Ivey-coached team started to pull away with a 49-33 advantage after two quarters.

Going into the third frame, Miles still did not cool off much to the delight of the Notre Dame faithful. She would be assisted on a 3-ball at the 7:39 mark, before dishing it back to backcourt running mate Hannah Hidalgo for a consecutive one shortly after. Finding other ways to score, Miles would aid her team to a 19-point edge, 69-50, heading into the final quarter of play.

Adding on more points both from the inside and outside, Miles would pad on her remarkable performance in the fourth period. Through this, the Fighting Irish would win by an astounding 31 markers, 88-57, as the final buzzer sounded.

Check out Olivia Miles' full stats from Thursday's victory over Pittsburgh:

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Olivia Miles 35 28 7 5 1 0 10-16 9-13 0-0 2 0

Olivia Miles has the most 3-pointers in a game by a Notre Dame Fighting Irish player since 1998

With no less than the eight 3-pointers she tallied on Thursday, Olivia Miles has tied the Notre Dame Fighting Irish record for most 3-balls in a game. This number was the most ever since 1998, as the Phillipsburg, New Jersey native has seemingly broken through after playing second fiddle to sophomore Hannah Hidalgo as of late.

Now with another triumph on their side, Miles and Co. will gun to stay unbeaten in the 2025 ACC against the No. 13 Duke Blue Devils on Monday in another road game.

