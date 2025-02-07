Olivia Miles stats tonight: How did Notre Dame star fare vs Stanford? (Feb. 6)

Olivia Miles had an all-around effort to help No. 3 Notre Dame (20-2, 11-0 ACC) defeat Stanford (11-11, 3-8 ACC) 96-47 at Purcell Pavilion on Thursday. The star added 20 points, seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 29 minutes of court time.

Miles got to work from the opening minute, scoring the team's first points off a 3-pointer. Her aggressive approach enabled two more points off the charity stripe, three rebounds, two assists and one steal in the first quarter, helping the Fighting Irish to a 17-8 lead. The versatile guard then hit back-to-back threes in the middle of the second quarter, helping to mount a huge 50-15 advantage at the break.

Olivia Miles, Stanford v Notre Dame - Source: Getty

Even though she sank another triple to open the second half, Olivia Miles' shooting dropped in the third quarter. She shot just 2 of 6 from the field in the stretch, committing a turnover in the final minutes. However, Notre Dame had gripped the game by then as it led by more than 25 points the entire quarter.

Miles maintained an attacking approach in the final quarter, grabbing four points near the basket before being called to the bench early.

Notre Dame handed Stanford its worst loss in its program history. The 49-point difference overtakes its 96-51 loss against Long Beach State in 1983.

Hannah Hidalgo led with 24 points on 9 of 16 shooting as Maddy Westbeld and Cassandre Prosper scored 13 apiece. Only bench player Tess Heal scored in double digits for Stanford.

Hannah Hidalgo highlights her pairing with Olivia Miles

Hannah Hidalgo highlighted her chemistry with Olivia Miles after the Fighting Irish defeated Louisville on the road on Saturday. She spoke about their leadership roles, citing that the duo is willing to do everything in order to steer the program to a win.

"Me and Liv, we're the head of the snake so it's like the team kind of goes as we go," she said (at 4:00). "So we know that we have to put the team on our back and kind of carry the team. Whether that's scoring or passing and creating for everyone else, you know we're here to do that because we're just here to win.

"Liv is, not only is she a great passer but she is also a great scorer. So, it's just dangerous having both of us on the floor."

Olivia Miles and Hannah Hidalgo have combined for at least 40 points 13 times this season and twice for more than 50. They are one of the biggest duos, making Notre Dame the only team to beat the USC Trojans and the UConn Huskies this year.

