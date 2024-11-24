Olivia Miles stats tonight: How did the Notre Dame star play against JuJu Watkins' USC Trojans? (Nov. 23)

Olivia Miles continued her stellar start to the 2024-25 NCAA season, stuffing the stat sheet in Notre Dame’s 74-61 win over JuJu Watkins’ USC on Saturday. Miles scored 20 points to help the Fighting Irish preserve their unbeaten slate through five games.

Miles nearly recorded a triple-double in front of a packed crowd in LA, grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out seven assists against the Trojans.

She was also a menace on the defensive end, recording three steals in 37 minutes of action. Miles shot 7-for-12 and was lights out from the 3-point area, knocking down four of her five attempts.

Below are her stats from the game.

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO Olivia Miles 36 20 8 7 7-12 4-5 2-4 0-8 3 0 3 5

Trending

Olivia Miles' explosion in 2nd half helps Notre Dame win in battle of unbeaten teams

Miles did most of her damage against USC in the second half, scoring 14 of her 20 points during that period. She helped put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter, scoring eight points in the Fighting Irish's 18-4 run that extended their lead to 70-49 with 2:50 remaining.

It wasn't just Miles who dazzled for Notre Dame in the showdown against Watkins and USC. Hannah Hidalgo led the Irish in scoring, amassing 24 points on 9-for-21 shooting. She also made five of her six free throw attempts.

Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo shoots the ball during the game against James Madison. Photo: Imagn

Hidalgo shot 5-for-8 from the field in the opening period to help Notre Dame build a 20-10 lead. The Fighting Irish never looked back after that, as they improved their away record this season to 3-0.

Watkins matched Hidalgo's offensive production, scoring 24 points in a losing effort for USC. She also had six rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 39 minutes of play.

USC's JuJu Watkins takes a question during the 2024 Big Ten Womenís Basketball media day. Photo: Imagn

Watkins struggled to get her perimeter game going against Notre Dame, missing all five of her 3-point attempts.

Olivia Miles dazzles in return from knee injury

Olivia Miles has been a revelation for Notre Dame since returning from a right knee injury she suffered in February last year.

The ACL tear sidelined her for the entire 2023-24 season, but she has shown no lingering effects this year, averaging 18.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.8 assists through five games.

Miles posted a triple-double in Notre Dame's season opener against Mercyhurst, recording 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the 105-61 win.

Notre Dame's Olivia Miles brings the ball up the court during a game against Davenport. Photo: Imagn

She followed that up with a 17-point performance against Purdue and a 16-point showing against James Madison. She also came three assists shy of a triple-double in Notre Dame's 91-55 win over the Lafayette Leopards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here