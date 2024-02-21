Olivier Nkamhoua injury: Michigan HC Juwan Howard confirms Wolverines forward's status the season

Michigan Wolverines forward Olivier Nkamhoua is out for the season with an injury.

Nkamhoua, a graduate transfer, will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his left wrist. Recovery is expected to take three or four months.

The season-ending injury will end his college career and end his lone season with Michigan, which was heartbreaking for the forward.

"Decisions like this are never easy," Nkamhoua said in a statement, via DetroitNews. "Playing with this injury became taxing and we knew something had to be done.

I feel like I wasn't able to finish what I came here to do; however, the support and love from the coaches, my teammates and everyone involved with this program has been so amazing."

"Coming to Ann Arbor and having the opportunity to play for a coach like Coach (Juwan) Howard has been something I will cherish. I cannot thank Chris (Williams) and his training staff enough for all they have done for me throughout this season and going forward in my recovery," he added.

"I am proud to be able to say I was part of this great university. I am proud to be a Michigan Wolverine."

Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard also issued a statement and believes Olivier Nkamhoua will have a successful pro career.

"This is not how things were meant to be for Olivier," coach Juwan Howard said in a statement. "From the moment he stepped on campus, he brought maturity, class, insight and leadership. I truly feel blessed that I was able to learn a tremendous amount from him both on and off the court.

He was a true warrior playing with this injury; however, it was just time to do something. We know this will pass and he will return to have a successful playing career. We are so grateful to have been a small part of his journey."

Michigan is now 8-18 and suffered a 73-63 home loss against Michigan State. They will play Northwestern on the road on Thursday.

Olivier Nkamhoua's college career

Olivier Nkamhoua began his college career at Tennessee and played four years with the Vols.

After four years in Tennessee, Nkhamhoua transferred to Michigan and started 26 games for the Wolverines this season.

In Michigan, Nkhamhoua averaged 14.8 ppg, 7.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists this season. He is expected to be drafted in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.