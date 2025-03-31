"Omg dramatic much?": Fans seem unimpressed with Johni Broome "cinema" moment during Auburn vs Michigan St Elite Eight game

Auburn Tigers star Johni Broome had an awkward fall in the second half of his team’s 70-64 Elite Eight victory over the Michigan State Spartans. He would then come back to a huge ovation from fans at State Farm Arena and score a three-pointer soon after.

While the game was still comfortably in Auburn’s hands, Broome's return allowed fans to take a collective sigh of relief, as the forward seemed to be okay upon returning. With a date against the Florida Gators next week, Bruce Pearl’s team couldn't afford to lose their leading scorer.

As fans at State Farm Arena were fired up after his comeback, not everyone was impressed on social media.

"Omg dramatic much??" a fan wrote.

As expected, Auburn fans had another perspective and believed Johni Broome was at the center of a magical run to what could be the school’s first NCAA Tournament title.

"This dude is this year's March Madness KING," a fan said.

"National Player of the Year!" another fan reacted.

"I can’t tell you how relived I was when he stepped out of that tunnel and back onto the court ! War eagle Johni ! That was a magical moment you gave the Auburn family !" a fan mentioned.

Johni Broome was once again at the center of the Tigers' success, scoring 25 points on 10-for-13 shooting and adding 14 boards, two assists, a steal and a block.

The Tigers were mostly in control during their matchup against Michigan State, opening a 15-point lead early in the game and never letting the Spartans get within less than a couple possessions for the rest of the game.

Bruce Pearl gives an update on Johni Broome's injury

After the game, Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl gave an update on Johni Broome’s injury. The coach hadn’t had a conversation with doctors but said the player got clearance to go back into the court. However, he didn’t have much information.

“I think we won't really know until tomorrow and see what that was," Pearl said. "Whether it's a slight hyperextension or whatever it was, obviously the doctors were able to examine it and determine that there was no damage. I bet you it will be pretty sore tomorrow, though."

The good news for Broome and the Tigers is they won’t play again until Saturday, giving him almost a week to rest and prepare for the national semifinal against the Gators.

