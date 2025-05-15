“One of the most athletic guards I've ever seen”: Fans react as analyst compares VJ Edgecombe’s NBA draft combine measurements with Jrue Holiday

Baylor guard VJ Edgcombe is projected to be one of the top picks in the 2025 NBA draft. After completing his freshman season at Baylor, he declared for the NBA draft as one of the top prospects in college basketball. This past season, he burst onto the college scene with a stellar season, averaging 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.1 steals per game.

Ad

VJ Edgecombe was the team's second-leading scorer and played a critical role on the team. He was instrumental in helping the team reach the second round of March Madness. Now he is projected to be one of the top picks in the 2025 NBA draft, and in an Instagram post by Draft Express, he was compared to Boston Celtics star defensive guard Jrue Holiday.

Ad

Trending

In the post, VJ Edgecombe and Holday's measurements are compared. They were remarkably similar in size in their draft years. Fans reacted to this post in the comments on Instagram.

"He's one of the most athletic guards I've ever seen," one fan wrote.

"I would’ve compared him to a wing not a guard to see what that would look like because VJ will never play PG in the NBA," one fan commented.

Ad

"If I’m Charlotte, I pass on him. The Texas guard would be my target," one fan added.

Fans continued to react to the Jrue Holiday comparison on Instagram. Several fans preferred to compare VJ Edgecombe to former NBA star Victor Oladipo.

"Terrible! Measurables yea, but Physical comp! Not at all!" one fan wrote.

"Victor Oladipo through and through!" one fan commented.

Ad

"Victor Olidipo is his comparison," one fan added.

Images via the comments of the Instagram post.

When is VJ Edgecombe projected to be taken in the 2025 NBA draft?

The 2025 NBA draft is scheduled for June 25, and now that the draft lottery is complete, we know the draft order. The Dallas Mavericks will pick first and likely select Duke's Cooper Flagg.

Ad

Rutgers' Dylan Harper is expected to be selected second by San Antonio, followed by Rutgers' Ace Bailey third by the Philadelphia 76ers. VJ Edgecombe is then projected to be the next player selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the fourth pick.

Both CBS and ESPN have the top four picks playing out the same way in their most recent mock drafts. However, there is still plenty of time for things to change. Trades could also mix things up if any teams at the top of the draft are trying to make a move.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.