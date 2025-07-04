“One of the highlights of my career” Mark Pope reacts as Jaxson Robinson signs with Cleveland Cavaliers for NBA Summer League

Kentucky head coach Mark Pope expressed his pride after his former player, Jaxson Robinson, inked a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the NBA Summer League. Robinson went undrafted in the 2025 NBA draft, but his new deal with the Cavaliers’ summer squad has kept his professional basketball dream alive.

Ad

Pope, who coached Robinson for three seasons, two at BYU and one at Kentucky, described the moment as deeply personal.

“It has been one of the highlights of my coaching career to spend the last three seasons with Jaxson Robinson,” Pope said via UK Athletics. “He was playing the best basketball of his career before his season was cut short and I’m ecstatic that he has earned this very well-deserved opportunity.”

Ad

Trending

Robinson has had a long journey with Mark Pope, and he has shown resilience at every turn. The guard, who claimed the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year award in the 2023-24 season at BYU, followed Pope to Kentucky when he was hired as the team's head coach.

The guard was at Lexington for his final year of eligibility, and despite suffering a season-ending injury, he made his mark in the 24 games he played. Robinson averaged 13.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game playing 28 minutes per outing.

Ad

Pope has quickly established himself at Kentucky, not only reviving energy in the program but also continuing his strong record of guiding players toward professional opportunities.

Robinson is just the latest example of Mark Pope’s influence, following a number of players he helped develop at BYU who went on to earn NBA contracts or summer league invites.

Miami transfer Reece Potter reveals Mark Pope’s Kentucky train at a high level

Reece Potter is set to play at Kentucky next season after transferring from Miami. The center spoke to the media on Monday about what practices feel like at his new team.

Ad

"I feel like it is an SEC game every single day in practice. Every guy is going as hard as possible. Our coaches push us every single day. I feel like the biggest thing right now is we push each other. I feel like that’s what is gonna make us a national championship (team),” Potter said.

Potter spent two seasons at the Miami RedHawks (OH) and is entering his junior year. Last season, he averaged 6.5 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here