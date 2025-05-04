“One thing Dawn (Staley) gone do is dance!”: College hoops fans react as South Carolina HC vibes on A’ja Wilson’s Nike theme song

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley was her usual jovial self after she posted a video on social media vibing to A’ja Wilson’s Nike theme song.

On Sunday, Staley shared footage from a Nike theme song on Instagram as she was showing off some moves. Nike released a theme song for Las Vegas Aces’ center A’ja Wilson on Saturday, called 'One of A’kind,' which showed Staley dancing to the tune in the video.

"Sing A’Long to the @aja22wilson A’One theme song," Staley wrote.

College hoops fans were quick to react to the post in the comment section as they were hyped about Dawn Staley’s dancing and support of her players.

“One thing Dawn gone do is dance! 😂💃🏼,” a fan commented

“One thing for sure and two things for certain… Dawn is going to support her girls!” another fan said.

In the comment section, fans were still reacting to the video and wishing Dawn Staley a happy birthday, who coincidentally was celebrating her 55th birthday on Sunday (May 4). Fans were quick to show their love for the South Carolina coach as they expressed their gratitude for her impact.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY COACH!!” a fan commented.

“I love it! Happy birthday coach,” another fan said.

“Happy Birthday Dawn, may you be blessed with many many more Healthy and Prosperous Years to follow,” a fan said.

College hoops fans react as South Carolina HC vibes on A’ja Wilson’s Nike theme song - Image source: Instagram/staley05

South Carolina's Lisa Boyer celebrates Dawn Staley on her 55th birthday

Following the conclusion of the 2024-25 college basketball season, Dawn Staley celebrated her 55th birthday on Sunday. This prompted celebration, including a heartfelt message from her colleague, associate coach Lisa Boyer.

In an X post on Sunday, Boyer called Staley an “incredible human being” and “ONE OF ONE,” highlighting the personal bond they’ve developed over the years.

“It’s time to wish our best girl @dawnstaley a VERY VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!” Boyer wrote.

Last season, Staley guided South Carolina to another national championship game. The Gamecocks secured victory over Tennessee Tech, Indiana, Maryland, Duke and Texas in the NCAA Tournament before their matchup against UConn in the final, which ended in a loss.

Boyer has worked with Staley at South Carolina since 2008, starting as an assistant coach and securing promotion to associate head coach in 2010. With experience across multiple college programs, including Virginia Tech, Davidson, Miami, and East Carolina, Boyer has been a key figure in the Gamecocks' rise to national prominence.

Staley herself has become one of the most successful coaches in women’s basketball history. Since taking over at South Carolina in 2008, she has led the Gamecocks to three national championships, seven Final Four appearances and a combined 18 SEC regular-season and tournament titles.

