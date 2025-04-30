"Open the check books up": Fans react to Houston HC Kelvin Sampson reportedly looking for a new contract with Cougars

Houston Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson is looking to run it back with his currently successful program. On Tuesday, FOX Sports host Will Kunkel confirmed on his X account that Sampson and the Cougars' internal team are in talks for a new contract, presumably to extend the legendary tacticians tenure with the squad with possibly more benefits.

The confirmation comes after Sampson spearheaded Houston to yet another successful season, with them reaching the 2025 NCAA national title game. The Cougars finished the campaign with an overall record of 35-5 and 19-1 during Big 12 conference play during the 2024-25 season.

College basketball fans and supporters then reacted by making sure a great coach in Sampson gets an ideal contract for him.

"Open the check book up coogs," one fan said.

"Well deserved…GOAT-ed," another fan said.

"Extend that man 2025 through death. 500 million," a fan said.

Other users all over X are just hoping for more success to come Sampson's way, potentially even a national championship since that is the only accomplishment left in his resume.

"Hopefully, he can close out his career with a National Championship. With 5 star recruits now interested he continues to build the program for Kellen 4 whenever he does retire," one fan said.

"Continues to outperform the loftiest expectations," another fan said.

"Seems like retirement isn't just around the corner after all," a fan said.

Sampson also led the Cougars to the conference regular season championship and to the conference tournament title this season, edging out the Arizona Wildcats, 72-64, earlier on Mar. 15.

Kelvin Sampson came close to a national championship in the 2024-2025 season

On April 7, the Houston Cougars lost by a tight two-points, 65-63, in a thrilling down-to-the-wire affair to the Florida Gators in the NCAA national championship game of this year's March Madness. It was a disheartening loss for coach Kelvin Sampson and the rest of the Cougars as they defeated heavy title favorite Duke Blue Devils in the NCAA Final Four to reach the winner-take-all fixture.

This was Kelvin Sampson's third trip to the national title game, having reached it in 2002 with the Oklahoma Sooners and in 2021 with the Cougars. Perhaps that is the only thing missing now in his stacked resume, with accomplishments such as being two-time AP Coach of the Year awardee, as he will once again vie for it in the 2025-2026 campaign.

