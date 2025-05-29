Oregon commit Sean Stewart sends clear message to former Duke teammate part of historic March Madness collapse vs Houston

Oregon commit Sean Stewart sent a message to his former Duke teammate Caleb Foster after Foster used Duke's gut-wrenching Final Four defeat in the 2025 NCAA Tournament as a motivational tool on social media on Wednesday. Foster posted a video of going back to the gym after the loss to the Houston Cougars, drawing a reaction from Stewart.

Ad

The Blue Devils were seconds away from advancing to the national championship game when disaster struck in their Final Four clash against the Cougars. Houston unleashed a 9-0 run in the final 35 seconds of regulation to record a stunning 70-67 come-from-behind victory over Duke.

Ad

Trending

Foster's video started with scenes from Houston's win over Duke. CBS Sports announcer Ian Eagle said that the dream is still alive for the Cougars. The video showed the incoming junior doing some offseason training, with Foster's message playing in the background.

"Growing up, it's always been a dream of mine, chasing championships here at Duke," Foster said. "And I'm excited to announce that I'll be coming back for my junior year to keep going and keep pursuing to get that national championship No. 6."

Ad

Sean Stewart commented on Caleb Foster's Instagram post, which has generated more than 3,500 likes.

"That blame beast not getting u my boy," Stewart wrote.

Sean Stewart commented on former Duke teammate Caleb Foster's Instagram post (Source: Instagram/@iamcalebfoster)

Sean Stewart and Caleb Foster played together for one season at Duke, teaming up during the 2023-24 season. Foster played 27 games in his freshman year, averaging 7.7 points, 2.4 boards and 2.1 dimes for the Blue Devils.

Ad

Stewart made 33 appearances in his first season at Duke, averaging 2.6 points and 3.2 boards as a substitute before transferring to Ohio State.

How Sean Stewart fared for Duke in the 2024 NCAA Tournament

Duke Blue Devils forward Stewart (#3) (Photo: Imagn)

Sean Stewart made four appearances for Duke in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, averaging 2.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in the Blue Devils' March Madness run. He made his NCAA Tournament debut in the first-round game against Vermont, scoring a point in Duke's 64-47 victory.

He performed much better in the second round against James Madison, scoring five points and grabbing seven rebounds in Duke's 93-55 win. Stewart went scoreless in Duke's 54-51 win over Houston in the Sweet 16 before dropping two points in the Blue Devils' 76-64 loss to NC State in the Elite Eight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Reyes Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.



Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.



Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.



When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here