"Ouch", "the rivalry is dead": Fans react as Duke wins UNC matchup without Cooper Flagg

The Duke Blue Devils didn't need Cooper Flagg to beat the North Carolina Tar Heels for the third time this season, recording a thrilling 74-71 victory in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament on Friday. Five players scored in double figures for the top-ranked Blue Devils, who improved their overall record to 30-3.

Ad

Kon Knueppel stepped up in Flagg's absence, scoring 17 points on 5-for-11 shooting. The majority of his points came from beyond the arc, with Knueppel knocking down three of his five 3-point attempts. He also had four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 38 minutes of action.

The Blue Devils got off to a strong start, building a 45-24 advantage at the break despite playing without their injured star. College hoops fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to North Carolina's struggles against Duke in the first half.

Ad

Trending

"This should not be a tournament team," one fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Nothing that they haven’t been all year. Never should have been in discussion to be able to compete for a national championship," one fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"The rivalry is dead. I’m sick," one fan shared.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some other reactions.

"Without Cooper Flagg. Ouch," one fan replied.

"Damn, and without Flagg? UNC still gonna be in based off their brand as a 9 seed though lol," one fan tweeted.

"Without Cooper Flagg is even more insane NC gotta pack it up," one fan wrote.

The North Carolina Tar Heels came storming back in the second half, cutting Duke's 24-point lead to one with 32 seconds left. Ven-Allen Lubin had an opportunity to be the hero for North Carolina after he was fouled with 4.1 seconds left, but the junior forward missed his first free-throw attempt that could have tied the game at 72-all.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lubin sank the second free throw but the basket was nullified after North Carolina's Jae'Lyn Withers was ruled to have stepped inside the shaded area too early. Knueppel extended Duke's lead to three after draining two free throws with 2.8 seconds left. Lubin compounded his woes by missing his game-tying 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Duke coach Jon Scheyer issues Cooper Flagg injury update after UNC win

Cooper Flagg missed the game against North Carolina after suffering an ankle injury in the win over Georgia Tech on Thursday. Flagg rolled his ankle after landing on Baye Ndongo's foot in the first half following a defensive rebound.

Ad

Cooper Flagg (#2) of the Duke Blue Devils looks on from the bench in the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Spectrum Center. Photo: Getty

X-rays returned negative with no fractures found in Flagg's left ankle and foot. Jon Scheyer ruled out Flagg from playing in Sunday's ACC Tournament final following the win over North Carolina, with the Duke coach hoping to get the freshman forward back in time for March Madness.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here