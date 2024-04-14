“Outfits are not giving” “Stars” - College hoops fans react as Juju Watkins, Caitlin Clark and Hannah Hidalgo pose together during exciting event

The 2024 Wooden Awards saw several college basketball stars gather on Friday evening for the presentation ceremony in Los Angeles. Among them, JuJu Watkins, Caitlin Clark and Hannah Hidalgo were seen posing together for a picture, looking glamorous in their outfits for the night.

Watching the three women's college basketball players who took the sport to a new level last season, fans reacted on various social media platforms.

"Is it? Because the outfits are not giving," a fan wrote.

"Stars," wrote another.

Some fans acknowledged how women's basketball is in good hands with how these players performed last season, being the top three scorers in Division I.

"The top 3 scorers in D1 this season!! 2 of them being freshmen!!! We're in good hands," another fan posted.

"Three beautiful, talented ladies," a post read.

Meanwhile, some of the fans didn't like the outfits of the young athletes, maybe because they were not used to seeing them like this. Other fans called JuJu Watkins the future GOAT and Caitlin Clark the current.

"Some women just really should not wear dresses," said one fan.

"Big Facts Caitlin is the Truth and JuJu just getting started," stated another.

Caitlin Clark, who played for Iowa, was the center of attention due to her amazing season where she broke numerous records. Clark averaged 31.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists in the 2023-24 season. She also became the all-time leading scorer in Division I basketball for both men and women.

USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins was a key player for the program in the 2023-24 season. She averaged 27.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in the 34 matches she played for USC.

Hannah Hidalgo was a standout player for Notre Dame and averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists this season.

Looking at the winners of the Wooden Awards 2024

Zach Edey of the Purdue Boilermakers was an outstanding player for the program, as he dominated the court throughout the season. He averaged 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists this season and won the Wooden Award for Men's Player of the Year.

On the other hand, the Wooden Award for Women's Player of the Year was secured by Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark. She was phenomenal on both ends of the court for Iowa and was a key player in the program's success this season.

Both players won everything this season, except the first NCAA title in the history of their programs. Zach Edey's Purdue lost to UConn in the title game, whereas Caitlin Clark's Iowa went down to South Carolina in the women's final. The two players have now declared for the upcoming NBA and WNBA drafts and will see themselves among the top 10 picks.